By Rebecca Henrys

Children who vape are more likely to go on to be smokers, be diagnosed with asthma and have poor mental health, a new analysis suggests.

The largest global review on vaping in young people found "consistent evidence" that children who vape are three times more likely to go on to become smokers. The study also pointed to links between vaping and increased odds of respiratory illness and substance abuse including drinking and marijuana use. Experts from the University of York and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) analysed all available reviews on youth vaping – also known as an umbrella review. This includes 56 reviews on 384 studies. Some 21 of these looked at the use of e-cigarettes among young people and later cigarette smoking. Read more: 'I will finish you': Moment road vigilante Cycling Mikey confronts two 'mobile phone thieves' on e-bikes Read more: More weight-loss jabs could be offered as part of major shake-up of diabetes care

Not only were vapers more likely to smoke in later life, they were also more likely to smoke more frequently and intensely, experts said. Researchers also tracked breathing problems linked to youth vaping. The data suggested an increased risk among young people who vape of developing asthma or asthma exacerbation. Other harmful outcomes linked to youth vaping included pneumonia, bronchitis, lower total sperm counts, dizziness, headaches and migraines. There was also a link identified between depression and suicidal thoughts among young vapers. Writing in the journal Tobacco Control, the authors said the data available "consistently indicated a significant association between e-cigarette use and later cigarette smoking in young people". They said that it is difficult to "infer causality" from their review, but said the "repeated strong associations in prospective cohort studies are consistent with a causal relationship". Dr Su Golder, associate professor in health science at the University of York, said: "The consistency in the evidence is striking. "Across multiple studies, young people who use e-cigarettes are more likely to smoke in the future. These findings support stronger public health measures to protect teens from the risks associated with vaping." Dr Greg Hartwell, clinical assistant professor at LSHTM, said: "We found consistent evidence around transitions to smoking which of course, in turn, opens the door to the multitude of harms that conventional cigarettes bring. "As the UK Government’s chief medical officer states, marketing vapes to children is always unacceptable, and our review shows exactly why further restrictions on the tobacco industry, who control the vaping market, are so important."

