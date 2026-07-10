YouTuber ejected from Top Boy star’s rape trial over ‘inappropriate’ viral clips
In the videos, Mr Merali gave a commentary on the cross-examination of the alleged victim by Ward’s barrister at Top Boy star Micheal Ward’s rape trial
A social media influencer was kicked out of Top Boy star Micheal Ward’s rape trial on Wednesday and threatened with contempt of court proceedings after posting “inappropriate” videos about the court case online.
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The actor’s trial had to be paused when the alarm was raised over a series of viral videos from Snaresbrook Crown Court posted by Murad Merali, a content creator who boasts more half a million followers on platforms including YouTube and TikTok.
While the trial was ongoing, Mr Merali had approached members of the actor’s family outside court and had apparently filmed social media videos within the grounds of the east London courthouse – potentially within earshot of jurors.
In the videos, Mr Merali gave a commentary on the cross-examination of the alleged victim by Ward’s barrister, and offered his own views on the woman’s credibility, as well as the handling of the case by the judge.
Mr Merali was confronted in court on July 3 by Judge Rosa Dean, the Recorder of Redbridge, who told the YouTuber to delete his posts and then ordered him to “leave the building”.
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Mr Merali was then ushered out of the courthouse by security guards.
The videos were also drawn to the attention of Attorney General Lord Richard Hermer KC to consider the possibility of bringing contempt of court proceedings against Mr Merali.
The judge also took the extraordinary step of clearing the public gallery for parts of the trial over concerns that other influencers might post their own opinions on the evidence heard in court and that the jury could be tainted by seeing the videos.
The dramatic development can be reported today after Ward was cleared of raping a woman whom he had met at an east London nightclub in January 2023.
Mr Merali, who made his name as a YouTuber posting viral videos about Love Island contestants, was present in court for the opening days of the trial.
In one of the videos he produced, which remains available online, Mr Merali commentates on the cross-examination of Ward’s accuser by defence barrister Sallie Bennett-Jenkins KC, saying the lawyer “hammers in” with some of her questions and offering his opinion on some of the exchanges.
The judge sat in private with lawyers after the videos came to light and made inquiries to determine whether the jury was aware of the posts.
When Mr Merali told the court he was “profusely” sorry, the judge told him: “I am absolutely determined to make sure that nothing disrupts this trial.”
She cleared the public gallery, allowing only accredited members of the media and family members to watch proceedings, and also imposed extra reporting restrictions on the case to try to ensure that Ward’s accuser was not identified by reporting or commentary.
The judge also revealed in court that she had been in contact with the Attorney General’s office, which had said it was content that “appropriate steps” had been taken to safeguard the trial and that the judge was “managing the risks about who is in court”.
Addressing Mr Merali again, the judge told him: “The Attorney General is satisfied the trial can continue safely.
“I would urge you to take those posts down.
“I understand you have been approaching members of Mr Ward’s family – that is not appropriate.”
She then ordered him to “leave the building”, and he was escorted out.
The Press Association understands the Attorney General’s Office was content with the action taken by the judge to protect the integrity of the trial and there are no plans to bring contempt of court proceedings against Mr Merali.