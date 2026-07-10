In the videos, Mr Merali gave a commentary on the cross-examination of the alleged victim by Ward’s barrister at Top Boy star Micheal Ward’s rape trial

Murad Merali attends Love Island USA winner Zeta Morrison's Birthday Celebration. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A social media influencer was kicked out of Top Boy star Micheal Ward’s rape trial on Wednesday and threatened with contempt of court proceedings after posting “inappropriate” videos about the court case online.

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The actor’s trial had to be paused when the alarm was raised over a series of viral videos from Snaresbrook Crown Court posted by Murad Merali, a content creator who boasts more half a million followers on platforms including YouTube and TikTok. While the trial was ongoing, Mr Merali had approached members of the actor’s family outside court and had apparently filmed social media videos within the grounds of the east London courthouse – potentially within earshot of jurors. In the videos, Mr Merali gave a commentary on the cross-examination of the alleged victim by Ward’s barrister, and offered his own views on the woman’s credibility, as well as the handling of the case by the judge. Mr Merali was confronted in court on July 3 by Judge Rosa Dean, the Recorder of Redbridge, who told the YouTuber to delete his posts and then ordered him to “leave the building”. Read more: Murder investigation launched into death of Ann Widdecombe after former MP found dead at rural home Read more: Detectives investigating Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘to speak with Virginia Giuffre's family’

Top Boy actor Micheal Ward arrives at Thames Magistrates' Court, Bow Road, east London, where he is charged with rape and sexual assault. The offences relate to one woman and are alleged to have taken place in January 2023. Picture: Alamy

Mr Merali was then ushered out of the courthouse by security guards. The videos were also drawn to the attention of Attorney General Lord Richard Hermer KC to consider the possibility of bringing contempt of court proceedings against Mr Merali. The judge also took the extraordinary step of clearing the public gallery for parts of the trial over concerns that other influencers might post their own opinions on the evidence heard in court and that the jury could be tainted by seeing the videos. The dramatic development can be reported today after Ward was cleared of raping a woman whom he had met at an east London nightclub in January 2023. Mr Merali, who made his name as a YouTuber posting viral videos about Love Island contestants, was present in court for the opening days of the trial.

Zeta Morrison, Murad Merali and Trina Njoroge arrive at the 'Love Island USA' Season 4 Winner Zeta Morrison's 30th Birthday Celebration held at Hyde Sunset Kitchen. Picture: Alamy