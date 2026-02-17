YouTuber Logan Paul makes £8 million profit after auction of world’s ‘most coveted’ Pokemon card
YouTuber Logan Paul has profited to the tune of around £8m after selling a Pokemon card for a record £12m.
Influencer Logan, paid £3.8m ($5.2m) in 2021 for one of 40 Pikachu illustrator cards which went for the huge sum of £12.1m ($16.5m) at auction.
The card, which is treasured by collectors, is one of a small batch that were given out to winners of a Japanese fan contest in 1998.
Logan’s card was one of the only ones left to be in virtually flawless condition.
The card was sold during a live-streamed auction to AJ Scaramucci, the 33-year-old son of Donald Trump’s former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.
The sale marks the record for the most expensive trading card ever sold at auction and the most expensive Pokemon card ever sold.
The auction ran for several weeks but ended yesterday.
Ken Goldin, the founder of the auction house Goldin, which hosted the sale, has described the Pikachu illustrator card as “the most coveted trading card in the world.”
A Guinness World Records adjudicator declared the record-breaking sale.
The value of some trading cards, like Pokemon and baseball cards, has rapidly outpaced the stock market, with some offering returns on investment of more than 3,000 per cent since 2004, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Collectors will pay thousands for sealed packs from the 1990s in the hope of finding a rare card in pristine condition.