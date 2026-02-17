Logan Paul presented the card to its new owner AJ Scaramucci (centre) alongside auction boss Ken Goldin (right). Picture: Goldin

By Asher McShane

YouTuber Logan Paul has profited to the tune of around £8m after selling a Pokemon card for a record £12m.

Influencer Logan, paid £3.8m ($5.2m) in 2021 for one of 40 Pikachu illustrator cards which went for the huge sum of £12.1m ($16.5m) at auction. The card, which is treasured by collectors, is one of a small batch that were given out to winners of a Japanese fan contest in 1998.

Logan Paul wore the card round his neck during Wrestlemania 38. Picture: WWE

The card, which went for over £12 million at auction. Picture: Goldin

Logan’s card was one of the only ones left to be in virtually flawless condition. The card was sold during a live-streamed auction to AJ Scaramucci, the 33-year-old son of Donald Trump’s former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

Collectors will pay thousands for sealed packs from the 1990s in the hope of finding a rare card in pristine condition. Picture: Logan Paul