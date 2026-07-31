British rapper and social media influencer Yung Filly has been found not guilty of raping a woman in an Australian hotel room.

The 30-year-old, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, pleaded not guilty to all charges at the District Court of Western Australia.

Following an eight-day trial in Perth, a jury on Friday acquitted Barrientos of three counts of sexual penetration without consent, an assault charge over an alleged slap and a choking charge.

Jurors were unable to reach verdicts on three further counts of sexual penetration without consent.

However, Barrientos was also found guilty of two further charges of assault occasioning bodily harm, relating to allegations he bit the victim’s neck and breast.

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