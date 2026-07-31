British YouTuber and rapper Yung Filly found not guilty of raping woman in Australian hotel room
However, he was found guilty of two further charges of assault occasioning bodily harm, relating to allegations he bit the victim’s neck and breast.
British rapper and social media influencer Yung Filly has been found not guilty of raping a woman in an Australian hotel room.
Listen to this article
The 30-year-old, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, pleaded not guilty to all charges at the District Court of Western Australia.
Following an eight-day trial in Perth, a jury on Friday acquitted Barrientos of three counts of sexual penetration without consent, an assault charge over an alleged slap and a choking charge.
Jurors were unable to reach verdicts on three further counts of sexual penetration without consent.
However, Barrientos was also found guilty of two further charges of assault occasioning bodily harm, relating to allegations he bit the victim’s neck and breast.
Read more: Detectives in Diane Sindall murder case probing 32 men as search continues for the ‘Real beast of Birkenhead'
Read more: Moment smash-and-grab robber is arrested with 'Captain America shield' embedded in his wall following £225k jewellery raid
Western Australia’s courts confirmed the verdict was returned on Friday morning local time, following jury deliberations that began on Wednesday afternoon.
Prosecutors had alleged Barrientos assaulted the 20-year-old woman in his Perth hotel room while on tour in September 2024.
Barrientos has appeared on several BBC shows and is known for collaborating with the YouTube collective Beta Squad.
The rapper has appeared for England on Soccer Aid and The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer on Channel 4.
Among his other shows, he hosted BBC series Hot Property and Munya And Filly Get Chilly with comedian Munya Chawawa, a spin-off show of Freeze The Fear With Wim Hof.
The case will return to court on August 21, when a sentencing date for the assault convictions will be set.
Prosecutors will also decide whether to pursue the three charges on which the jury was unable to reach a verdict.