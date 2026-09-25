YouTuber and rapper Yung Filly faces rape retrial in Australia
A fan, aged 20 at the time, alleged that the rapper and internet personality repeatedly raped and assaulted her in his hotel room in Perth after a concert.
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British rapper and internet personality Yung Filly will face a retrial in Australia next year after a jury failed to reach a verdict following an alleged rape in 2024.
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In July, a jury acquitted the 31-year-old, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, of three counts of rape, one of assault and one of strangulation.
They found him guilty of two assault charges. No decision was reached for three rape charges, which he has denied.
A fan, aged 20 at the time, alleged Barrientos, repeatedly raped and assaulted her in his hotel room in Perth, Western Australia, following a concert in 2024.
The court heard Barrientos and the woman had consensual sex before she alleged it turned violent and he refused to stop.
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Perth's District Court has set 15 June as the start date for the retrial which is expected to last eight days.
As part of his bail conditions, Barrientos was granted permission to leave Australia and return to the UK.
Sentencing for the two assault charges that the jury found Barrientos guilty of will take place after the retrial.
Barrientos was born in Colombia but brought up in London.
He is known for his work with the YouTube collective Beta Squad and has appeared in the celebrity version of Bake Off on Channel 4.