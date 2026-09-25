British rapper and internet personality Yung Filly will face a retrial in Australia next year after a jury failed to reach a verdict following an alleged rape in 2024.

In July, a jury acquitted the 31-year-old, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, of three counts of rape, one of assault and one of strangulation.

They found him guilty of two assault charges. No decision was reached for three rape charges, which he has denied.

A fan, aged 20 at the time, alleged Barrientos, repeatedly raped and assaulted her in his hotel room in Perth, Western Australia, following a concert in 2024.

The court heard Barrientos and the woman had consensual sex before she alleged it turned violent and he refused to stop.