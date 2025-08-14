Yungblud reveals heartbreaking message from Ozzy Osbourne’s son after rock legend’s death
Singer Yungblud has revealed he was sent a devastating text message from Ozzy Osbourne’s son after the rock legend’s death.
The singer, real name Dominic Harrison, formed a close bond with the Osbourne family before the star’s death last month.
The young rocker was part of the Back to the Beginning Concert in the Prince of Darkness’ home town Birmingham, just weeks before he passed.
The 28-year-old singer described a “weird” couple of weeks that followed after the Black Sabbath frontman’s death.
Last month the rock legend bid a farewell to fans with a Black Sabbath reunion, telling thousands of heavy metal enthusiasts at Villa Park, Birmingham - a stone's throw from where Black Sabbath was formed in 1968 - that it was "so good to be on this stage" as he performed his last set from a large black throne.
The young singer had a close relationship with his mentor and had given him a unique gift after the show.
Yungblud attended Ozzy’s funeral alongside the Osbourne family- he described the family as “real as f**k”.
The chart-topping singer earnestly expressed that processing his mentor’s death has been quite “overwhelming”.
He said: "I told a friend that I thought Ozzy had another five albums in him. And then he did the show and then he died. It's so overwhelming."
Dominic revealed his dream is to have a family like the Osbournes’, away from the cameras.
He said about the family: “There’s no gimmicks. It’s authentic.”
Yungblud shared a touching tribute to Ozzy on Instagram, sharing candid photos of the two.
He captioned the post: "I didn’t think you would leave so soon the last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room. But as it is written with legends, they seem to know the things that we don’t.”