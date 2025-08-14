Yungblud performed at Ozzy Osbourne's final show. Picture: Social media

By Ivana Domozetska

Singer Yungblud has revealed he was sent a devastating text message from Ozzy Osbourne’s son after the rock legend’s death.

The singer, real name Dominic Harrison, formed a close bond with the Osbourne family before the star’s death last month. The young rocker was part of the Back to the Beginning Concert in the Prince of Darkness’ home town Birmingham, just weeks before he passed. The 28-year-old singer described a “weird” couple of weeks that followed after the Black Sabbath frontman’s death. Read more: Ozzy Osbourne: From Brummy factory worker to music’s 'Prince of Darkness' Read more: Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed - as official certificate lists job as 'rock legend'

Last month the rock legend bid a farewell to fans with a Black Sabbath reunion, telling thousands of heavy metal enthusiasts at Villa Park, Birmingham - a stone's throw from where Black Sabbath was formed in 1968 - that it was "so good to be on this stage" as he performed his last set from a large black throne. The young singer had a close relationship with his mentor and had given him a unique gift after the show. Speaking to the Sun, Fike said: "I was texting him, then his son Jack texted me and said, ‘He’s gone.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ Yungblud attended Ozzy’s funeral alongside the Osbourne family- he described the family as “real as f**k”.

Musician Ozzy Osbourne. Picture: Getty