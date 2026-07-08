Clacton by-election 'shouldn’t be happening', says Yvette Cooper as she brands Farage's resignation a 'political tantrum'
Yvette Cooper claimed the Reform chief's "stunt" was "all about his own interest"
A senior minister has blasted Nigel Farage's decision to trigger a by-election as a "stunt" that "disrespects the people of Clacton".
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The Reform UK leader resigned as an MP on Tuesday in a bid to trigger a "people versus the establishment" poll in Clacton, as he faces mounting scrutiny over his financial affairs.
Labour, the Lib Dems, the Conservatives, the Greens and Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain have agreed not to put up candidates labelling the by-election as a "circus" - meaning his only confirmed challenger so far is the satirical candidate Count Binface.
Asked why Labour had chosen not to stand a candidate, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the by-election "shouldn't be happening" and accused Farage of throwing a "political tantrum".
“This is a stunt that is all about his own interest," she said. "It’s not about the people of Clacton. It’s not about the country. He was elected in a general election.
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“He is only doing this because he wants to somehow distract from what is simply the proper application of the rules and I don’t think that is fair on the people of Clacton."
Cooper said she was focused on tackling international challenges, while Farage "wants to just have a discussion about him and about effectively his political tantrum.”
It comes as MPs from all parties have rounded on the Reform UK leader who sensationally announced his resignation as an MP in a speech on Tuesday.
The Prime Minister labelled Farage's action as a "desperate stunt" rooted in a desire for "personal gain".
Similarly, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch accused Nigel Farage of "running away from scrutiny".
The Reform leader faces a parliamentary standards investigation over a £5 million gift from Reform donor Christopher Harborne before becoming an MP, and a potential further probe after reports of undeclared funding for security and staffing in the year before he was elected, provided by long-term ally George Cottrell.
In his video address, Mr Farage also accused the media of harassment and vowed to fight a "people versus the establishment" by-election as he announced he is standing down as an MP.