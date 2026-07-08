A senior minister has blasted Nigel Farage's decision to trigger a by-election as a "stunt" that "disrespects the people of Clacton".

The Reform UK leader resigned as an MP on Tuesday in a bid to trigger a "people versus the establishment" poll in Clacton, as he faces mounting scrutiny over his financial affairs.

Labour, the Lib Dems, the Conservatives, the Greens and Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain have agreed not to put up candidates labelling the by-election as a "circus" - meaning his only confirmed challenger so far is the satirical candidate Count Binface.

Asked why Labour had chosen not to stand a candidate, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the by-election "shouldn't be happening" and accused Farage of throwing a "political tantrum".

“This is a stunt that is all about his own interest," she said. "It’s not about the people of Clacton. It’s not about the country. He was elected in a general election.

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