Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Yvette Cooper found her move to the Foreign Office in Sir Keir Starmer's reshuffle "frustrating", her husband said on the eve of her first visit to Kyiv in her new Cabinet role.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

She was replaced as Home Secretary by Shabana Mahmood and took over as Foreign Secretary from David Lammy as part of the Prime Minister's major shake-up last week in the wake of Angela Rayner's resignation. Ed Balls, Ms Cooper's husband, said that while she was "excited" about her new position, she was frustrated to have been shifted out of the Home Office just as she was making headway on tackling migration. Speaking on the Political Currency podcast he co-hosts, Mr Balls said: "How could you not be excited by the idea of being the Foreign Secretary? Read more: Mandelson 'must lose the whip', says former Labour MP calling for pause on deputy leadership race Read more: Bridget Phillipson and Lucy Powell go head-to-head for Labour deputy leadership

Yvette Cooper and husband Ed Balls. Picture: Getty

"But it's obviously frustrating when you've spent years getting to the point where you had a plan to turn this round in terms of migration - and whether that's around deportations or getting other departments to pull their weight in terms of housing asylum seekers, turning around the appeals system, getting the France deal in place, the Germany deal coming through, third country relations, which are in the pipeline - all to get to the point where you could actually really put the squeeze on. "And suddenly to find that you have to have a new Home Secretary starting from scratch all over again, and you've gone to the Foreign Office, I mean, of course it's frustrating." Mr Balls, a former Labour Cabinet minister, criticised Sir Keir's reshuffle for making the Government appear "chaotic". "We've seen a lot of reshuffles in recent years," the politician-turned-broadcaster said. "Keir Starmer said, you know, he's going to put all of that chaos - Tory chaos - behind him. This is going to be a Government of stability and delivery for the long-term. "But this reshuffle, so fast into the Government, does seem chaotic and it's not what you would want to do in the first few days of your 'phase two' delivery period, because I'm not sure reshuffles make delivery easy."