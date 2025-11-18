The Foreign Secretary has called on nations around the world to increase humanitarian aid for Gaza after the UK backed a UN Security Council resolution to implement a 20-point peace plan for the region.

“We must now have urgent action to open all the crossings, lift restrictions and flood Gaza with aid. And we must keep up progress for a two-state solution with peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians side by side.”

Yvette Cooper said the resolution “also emphasises the importance of increased humanitarian aid that is still desperately needed in Gaza”.

It comes after the UN threw its support behind US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire plan, which calls for an international stabilisation force to provide security in Gaza.

During a tour to the Middle East earlier this month, Ms Cooper announced the UK would provide an extra £6 million of humanitarian support for Gaza in the form of sexual and reproductive healthcare for women and girls provided by the UN Population Fund.

Reacting to the vote, Mr Trump thanked the UK “and all of the countries on the UN Security Council” and said the resolution “will lead to further peace all over the world”.

In a post on his Truth Social website, Mr Trump said: “Congratulations to the World on the incredible Vote of the United Nations Security Council, just moments ago, acknowledging and endorsing the BOARD OF PEACE, which will be chaired by me, and include the most powerful and respected Leaders throughout the World.

“Also thank you to those Countries that weren’t on this Committee, but strongly backed the effort, including Qatar, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkiye, and Jordan.

“The members of the Board, and many more exciting announcements, will be made in the coming weeks.”

Mr Trump previously said former prime minister Sir Tony Blair was among the names being considered for a role on the peace board for Gaza, but added he wanted to “find out that he is an acceptable choice to everybody”.

The resolution was opposed by Hamas, who said the proposal does not meet the “Palestinian people’s political and humanitarian demands and rights”.