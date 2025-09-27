The new Foreign Secretary believes the UN agreement could finally bring an end to two years of conflict and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed thousands of lives

By Frankie Elliott

A Gaza peace deal is on the brink of being secured by the international community, Yvette Cooper has suggested.

She urged the Israeli government to “urgently change course” from its military onslaught in Gaza. Picture: Alamy

She urged the Israeli government to “urgently change course” from its military onslaught in Gaza, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the UN his country “must finish the job". But the Cabinet member fell short of calling Netanyahu’s actions genocidal, despite calls to do so from inside her party. Despite reportedly being one of the ministers who privately pushed Keir Starmer to recognise the Palestinian state, Ms Cooper repeated the government’s position not to label the military offensive as genocide due to legal process. It comes after Mr Trump backed plans for Tony Blair to head a temporary technocratic administration of Gaza. When asked if the former UK prime minister was the right person to lead the transitional authority, given his role in the 2003 Iraq War, Ms Cooper declined to comment twice. Speaking to The Guardian before the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Ms Cooper said: “I feel like there is a consensus, a real, huge consensus building, and there was real energy and determination [at the UN] around peace. I think we’ve reached a moment where the world wants to end this war.” She added that a ceasefire, the restoration of humanitarian aid and the release of all the hostages was the “beginning of the process,” which she admitted was “fragile” and contained “many obstacles". “We can’t pretend this isn’t incredibly hard, and how long the crisis has been going on makes it challenging,” the senior Labour figure said.

