Yvette Cooper insisted "this man should not be in the UK". Picture: LBC

By Natasha Clark

Britain is in talks with Pakistan over how to deport Rochdale grooming gang leader Shabir Ahmed, the Foreign Secretary’s told LBC.

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Yvette Cooper insisted “this man should not be in the UK” as she vowed to “keep up international pressure” and the government closed down a key loophole. On Monday the Home Secretary confirmed the government would change immigration laws to ensure that foreign criminals can no longer use legal protections to stay in the country if they’re found to have committed serious offences. Where they are guilty of serious and organised crime like human trafficking, child sexual exploitation, war crimes, or posing a national security threat, then they can essentially have their citizenship revoked. But in this case, it may not yet mean he is deported as the country of origin has to agree to take them back. There have been reports Pakistan is attempting to seal a deal to release dissident prisoners in exchange - something the UK government doesn’t do. Read More: Pakistan refusing to take back Rochdale grooming gang leader as government prepares to close loophole that means he can't be deported Read More: Mahmood set to change law to allow deportation of Rochdale grooming gang leader

Rochdale grooming gang leader Shabir Ahmed. Picture: PA

Speaking to LBC in Brussels, the Foreign Secretary insisted the government was doing all it could to try and get rid of the grooming gang leader. She said: "This man should not be in the UK. This man should be deported. We have been very clear about that. "We're now changing the law to ensure that barriers are removed, but we'll also keep up the international pressure. "Already a lot of the action that we've taken has increased the number of foreign criminals who are being deported, who have no right to be in the United Kingdom. "It's really important that those rules are enforced, but we will keep up both the international pressure and also look at removing any legal barriers or problems that can prevent the proper rules being enforced and people really thinking the system has to work.” When grilled on whether she would be up for doing a deal with Pakistan to ensure his removal, she refused to rule it out, adding: “From our point of view, this is really about the proper rules and laws just being enforced, and for people who don't have a right to be in the United Kingdom, especially when they have committed serious crimes. "We have to make sure that we do everything possible in terms of looking at the international pressure, but also looking at the way in which the rules work. "And that's what we'll continue to do. We've done it in other cases and we've made progress, but I think it's just immensely important that we keep up the work in this area.