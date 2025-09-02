Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has said that the first migrants will be returned to France in September as part of the 'one in, one out' scheme. Picture: Global

By Rebecca Henrys

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has said that the first migrants will be returned to France in September as part of the 'one in, one out' scheme.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ms Cooper's remarks come amid reports that 3,567 people have arrived on the UK's shores since the deal with France was ratified. Under the new deal, announced on July 10 and ratified in August, some migrants arriving in small boats will be returned to France while the same number of genuine asylum-seekers would be allowed into the UK. The government has reportedly already detained migrants who are awaiting being returned to France. Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, Ms Cooper said: "The first people are in detention at the moment and we expect the first returns to take place later this month. "We've always been clear that it is a pilot and it needs to build." Read more: Hotel migrants face being moved to warehouses as government explores 'industrial sites' in crackdown Read more: ‘We will remove you’ Home Office warns international students overstaying visas after ‘alarming’ spike