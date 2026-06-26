The death toll from the 7.2 and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes in the north of the country has risen to around 235

People search for victims amid debris of demolished buildings as rescue efforts continue after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Venezuela and other regions in the Caribbean on June 25, 2026. Picture: Jesus Vargas/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The Government is providing £2 million to help the emergency response to two earthquakes which struck Venezuela on Wednesday.

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The death toll from the 7.2 and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes in the north of the country has risen to around 235, with at least 4,300 people injured, health minister Carlos Alvarado said on Thursday. The number of dead and injured is expected to rise. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “We are making immediately available £2 million of emergency humanitarian assistance, so that we can get search and rescue teams into Venezuela, so that we can do full assessments of the damage that’s been done. “We’re also working with the United States, with Canada, with the United Nations, and making sure that we can get support in for Venezuela, for the people who need our help.” Read more: More than 24,000 feared missing in Venezuela after two major earthquakes Read more: Virginia Giuffre’s death to be reviewed by police

Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Yvette Cooper arrives at Downing Street. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images