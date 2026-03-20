Sir Keir Starmer has granted the US permission for “defensive” action against Iranian missile sites from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean

By Rebecca Henrys

The Foreign Secretary has warned Tehran against targeting UK interests, as her Iranian counterpart said the UK providing its military bases to the US to use is seen as “participation in aggression”.

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Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi delivered the message in a phone call with Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, who told him that UK operations in the region were in response to Iran’s own strikes on Gulf countries. She also condemned the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key international shipping route, and warned Tehran against targeting UK bases, territory or interests. In a post in Farsi on Telegram, Mr Araghchi said he told Ms Cooper: “These actions will definitely be considered as participation in aggression and will be recorded in the history of relations between the two countries. “At the same time, we reserve our inherent right to defend the country’s sovereignty and independence.” Read more: Iran threatens to assassinate officials and military personnel in ‘resorts around the world’ Read more: US sends thousands more Marines and three warships to Middle East as Trump 'considers' Kharg Island occupation Sir Keir Starmer has granted the US permission for “defensive” action against Iranian missile sites from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. The Foreign Office said in a readout of the call that Ms Cooper condemned Iran’s “reckless attacks” on Gulf partners and critical energy infrastructure as well as its disruption and closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

She called for freedom of navigation to be restored immediately and reiterated the UK’s call to halt attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations. “The Foreign Secretary made clear to the foreign minister that the defensive UK operations in the region were a response to the Iranian aggression against Gulf partner countries who had not attacked Iran and she called on Iran to immediately stop these reckless strikes against its neighbours. “She made clear that the UK wants to see a swift resolution to this conflict. “The Foreign Secretary also warned Iran against targeting UK bases, territory or interests directly and restated the UK’s focus on regional stability and security.” Downing Street had earlier defended the UK’s position, saying it was “not getting drawn into the wider war”. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We have authorised the US to use our bases for a specific defensive and limited purpose in response to Iran’s continued and outrageous aggression, and we’ve always said that this is the best way to eliminate the urgent threat and restore a path to diplomacy.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street. Picture: Zeynep Demir/Anadolu via Getty Images