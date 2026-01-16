WATCH: Incredible 999 call captures moment boy, 12, steers car to safety after mum has medical episode on motorway
This is the incredible moment a schoolboy saved his mum's life after she collapsed behind the wheel on the motorway.
Last December, Zac Howells, 12, managed to take control of the car his mum, Nicola, was driving in after she lost consciousness with her foot remaining on the accelerator.
Quick thinking Zac attempted to wake his mum before taking control of the steering wheel and he guided the car onto a grass verge to slow it down.
Once the vehicle stopped, he switched off the engine and calmly called 999 to alert police to the location of the car
Despite not being from the area, Zac figured out the vehicle was on the A40 in Suffolk near Ross-on-Wye.
Miraculously, neither Zac nor his mum were injured during the incident.
On Wednesday, Zac and his mum visited West Mercia Police headquarters in Hindlip, Worcestershire.
The morning was spent having a tour of the HQ, meeting the call handler who took the call from Zac, meeting the officers who attended the incident, and they were also lucky enough to meet some of the police dogs who were off duty.
Chief Constable of West Mercia Police Richard Cooper then met with Zac and his mum, and he was presented with a Chief Constable’s Commendation.
The Chief Constable Commendation is awarded to individuals who demonstrate exceptional bravery, outstanding courage and actions that go beyond what is normally expected.
'Magnificent'
Chief Constable Richard Cooper said: “I am delighted to present Zac with this award today following what must have been an extremely frightening experience for such a young boy.
“For a 12-year-old to react in such a calm and mature manner is magnificent and I would like to express my gratitude for his actions that day.
“His display of bravery certainly extinguished any danger to them both but also that of other members of the public who were on the road that day.”