This is the incredible moment a schoolboy saved his mum's life after she collapsed behind the wheel on the motorway.

Last December, Zac Howells, 12, managed to take control of the car his mum, Nicola, was driving in after she lost consciousness with her foot remaining on the accelerator.

Quick thinking Zac attempted to wake his mum before taking control of the steering wheel and he guided the car onto a grass verge to slow it down.

Once the vehicle stopped, he switched off the engine and calmly called 999 to alert police to the location of the car

Despite not being from the area, Zac figured out the vehicle was on the A40 in Suffolk near Ross-on-Wye.

Miraculously, neither Zac nor his mum were injured during the incident.