What played out on X between Zac Polanski and Palantir’s UK leadership is more than a political spat yesterday; it is a case study in modern corporate communications, and one that many CEOs would do well to study closely.

After 35 years advising boards and leading communications through crises, I can say with confidence that too many companies still hide behind statements, spokespeople, and silence when challenged. What we saw here was the opposite. A senior executive stepping forward, owning the narrative, and confronting criticism directly. That matters.

Polanski’s critique, like many aimed at Palantir, leaned on familiar ideological tropes such as privacy fears, “big tech overreach,” and imported anxieties about US and Israeli defence links. These arguments resonate politically, but they often ignore operational reality. And that is precisely why leadership intervention is so important.

When a company operates in critical national infrastructure, as Palantir does with the NHS, silence is not neutrality; it is a vacuum that others will fill.

Louis Mosley’s response signals something essential: accountability at the top. Not a comms team rebuttal, not a buried blog, but leadership engaging in real time. In today’s environment, where trust is fragile, and narratives move at speed, that is more than just good PR; it is necessary governance.

But beyond the communications lesson lies the more important issue: why Palantir matters to the NHS.

The NHS’s biggest challenge is coordination. The system is vast, fragmented, and historically siloed. Data sits in thousands of disconnected systems across trusts, departments, and regions. The result? Inefficiency, duplication, and, most critically, delayed care.

This is where Palantir’s Federated Data Platform (FDP) is transformative.

The FDP is designed to bring together disparate data sources, hospital capacity, waiting lists, and supply chains into a single, operational view. It allows clinicians and managers to see, in real time, where beds are available, how long patients are waiting, and where resources should be deployed.

That is not abstract. During COVID, Palantir’s software was used to support the UK’s response, helping manage PPE distribution, ventilator allocation, and vaccination logistics. We’re not talking about theoretical benefits here – these are vital operational outcomes measured in lives and system resilience.

Today, the same logic applies to elective recovery. Waiting lists remain one of the NHS’s greatest pressures. By integrating data across trusts, the FDP enables better scheduling, load balancing, and prioritisation of care. In simple terms, it helps get patients treated faster.

There is also a workforce dimension. Clinicians consistently cite administrative burden as one of the biggest constraints on care delivery. Tools that provide “accurate, up-to-the-minute information” reduce that burden and free up time for patient care. Instead of marginal, incremental changes, this is a revolution in systemic efficiency. Even the Health Secretary Wes Streeting gets it.

Critics raise concerns about data control and sovereignty. These are valid questions, but they are often misrepresented. Under the FDP model, the NHS remains the data controller. Palantir does not own, sell, or repurpose patient data. It operates under NHS instruction with strict governance frameworks. That distinction is crucial and frequently lost in political debate.

Of course, scrutiny is healthy. Contracts of this scale, £330 million and counting, should be challenged, but in the grand scheme of NHS funding, this is effectively the equivalent of one day’s funding. But the debate must be grounded in outcomes, not ideology.

The NHS is not a theoretical construct or an abstract concept to be debated in lecture theatres. It is a live system under immense pressure. Digital infrastructure is no longer optional in 2026 - it is foundational and, when used correctly, transformational.

That is exactly why interventions like Mosley’s matter. They force the conversation back from ideology and theories into what matters to patients: performance, capability, and patient impact.

From a communications standpoint, this is leadership in action. It is direct, accountable, and unafraid to engage. From a public policy standpoint, it is a reminder that the NHS’s future will depend on systems that work.

And right now, whether critics like it or not, Palantir is one of the companies helping to make that happen.

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Richard Merrin is CEO of independent PR agency Spreckley Partners

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