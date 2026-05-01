Mr Polanski retweeted an X post accusing officers of “repeatedly and violently kicking a mentally ill man in the head” when he was already incapacitated from being tasered

Zack Polanski speaks to activists and supporters during the Green Party Big Day Out election campaign at a community centre in Hackney on April 25. Picture: Guy Smallman/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has apologised after he shared a social media post condemning the officers who arrested the Golders Green terror suspect.

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Mr Polanski retweeted an X post accusing officers of “repeatedly and violently kicking a mentally ill man in the head” when he was already incapacitated from being tasered. The man, who has since been identified as 45-year-old Essa Suleiman, a Somalian-born British national, had just allegedly stabbed Shloime Rand, 34, and Moshe Ben Baila, 76. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said in a letter to Mr Polanski that he was “disappointed” by his remarks, adding that the post was “inaccurate and misinformed”. Sir Mark said that the officers “are nothing short of extraordinary”, saying: “Without their efforts to stop him I dread to think what the outcome could have been.” Read more: Armed police response teams to keep Jewish people safe in London, Met chief reveals Read more: Brit wife of death row inmate screams 'I love you' through window of execution chamber as rapper husband given lethal injection

“Apprehending violent and dangerous criminals is a full contact and messy task which may appear shocking to observers with little experience of policing in the real world.”



Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley writes to Zack Polanski. pic.twitter.com/qqT0OzERjD — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 30, 2026

Mr Polanski issued his apology on Friday afternoon, saying that leaders have a responsibility to lower tensions. He said: "Everyone in leadership has a responsibility for lowering the temperature at a time of such tension, and I apologise for sharing a tweet in haste. "Police responses to emergency situations such as these do need later reflection in the right forums, but I accept that social media is not the appropriate channel for doing so. "I have invited Mark Rowley to meet with me to discuss the police response and the wider issues raised in his letter." He faced a wave of criticism from Conservative and Labour politicians over the post.

Leader of the Green Party of England and Wales Zack Polanski speaks during an election press conference with the co-leaders of the Scottish Green Party at Novotel on April 24, 2026. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images