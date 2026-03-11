The Green leader suggested he could use his mind to enlarge the bust of a Sun newspaper journalist in 2013, before he entered politics.

Zack Polanski's insistence that he immediately apologised for saying that hypnosis could increase a woman's breast size has been questioned . Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Zack Polanski's insistence that he immediately apologised for saying that hypnosis could increase a woman's breast size has been questioned after an unearthed interview appeared to show him defending the claim days later.

The Green leader suggested he could use his mind to enlarge the bust of a Sun newspaper journalist in 2013, before he entered politics. He has since said he was misrepresented and apologised the following day because he "recognised that would be offensive to people". However, in a resurfaced interview on local radio from June 18 - six days after the initial report - Mr Polanski, who at the time worked as a hypnotherapist, appeared to double down on his theory.