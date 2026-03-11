Green Party leader's apology over breast enlargement claims questioned after unearthed interview
The Green leader suggested he could use his mind to enlarge the bust of a Sun newspaper journalist in 2013, before he entered politics.
Zack Polanski's insistence that he immediately apologised for saying that hypnosis could increase a woman's breast size has been questioned after an unearthed interview appeared to show him defending the claim days later.
He has since said he was misrepresented and apologised the following day because he "recognised that would be offensive to people".
However, in a resurfaced interview on local radio from June 18 - six days after the initial report - Mr Polanski, who at the time worked as a hypnotherapist, appeared to double down on his theory.
"Actually increasingly more and more as I work with people, there's starting to become anecdotal evidence, at least, of a growth in breast size," he told presenter Peter Levy.
Mr Polanski said he believed "it can happen" and suggested the Sun report had detailed a "successful project", adding that "at the moment I'm not charging people for breast enhancement".
The interview appears to stand at odds with claims he has made since becoming leader of the Green Party.
Asked by ITV's Good Morning Britain last year whether he believed at the time that hypnosis could enlarge a woman's breasts, he said "no", adding: "I was misrepresented, I apologised a day later."
Responding to the resurfaced interview, a Labour source said: "Zack Polanski's ego might have got bigger but nothing else has. "It's now clear that his pretence to have been misrepresented over his breast enlargement hypnosis scam was absolute nonsense - he got called out years later and he lied about it.
"You can't trust a word he says - he'll say whatever he thinks you want to hear."
The Greens have been contacted for comment.