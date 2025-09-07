Green Party leader Zack Polanski has urged left-leaning voters to back his party, saying there is no "time to wait around" for a new party from Jeremy Corbyn and Zara Sultana.

Mr Corbyn, the former Labour leader, and Ms Sultana have signalled plans to launch a new left-wing political movement but have not yet formally set it up.

Speaking to Trevor Phillips on Sky News on Sunday, Mr Polanski said: "I like Jeremy Corbyn, I like Zara Sultana.

"A lot of our politics is similar and I share lots of platforms with them.

"Jeremy said it himself the other day – we are different people.

"Whatever they are going to set up does not exist yet.

"I don’t think we have time to wait around.

"I would say to anyone who wants to have social, environmental, racial and economic justice – join the Green Party right now."

The new Green leader also defended his party’s manifesto proposals, rejecting claims they would blow a £170 billion hole in the public finances.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has warned the Greens’ pledges would require tax rises on that scale each year.