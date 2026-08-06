The Green leader called on the university to conduct a fair investigation

Zack Polanski defended the Cambridge university professor. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Green leader Zack Polanski has defended the Cambridge professor who resigned over a high-profile plagiarism row and told LBC that "people of colour are held to a higher standard".

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Jason Arday was placed under formal investigation on Wednesday following allegations he plagiarised his PhD thesis and other research. In a letter to colleagues, published on the Good Law Project website on Wednesday evening, Professor Arday, who taught sociology of education, said the decision had been taken for the wellbeing of himself and his family. However, an online open letter organised by the Good Law Project in solidarity with Professor Arday has been signed by nearly 16,000 people. Read more: Climate change is biggest crisis since WW2, Green leader Zack Polanski insists amid UK heatwave Read more: Zack Polanski says fossil fuel producers must pay for firefighting helicopters

"People of colour are held to a higher standard.”



As Cambridge professor Jason Arday resigns amid plagiarism accusations, Zack Polanski doubles down on his previous letter of support for the scholar, but says there should be a 'fair investigation'. pic.twitter.com/eiIlEFk8vc — LBC (@LBC) August 5, 2026

The University of Cambridge said it had launched an inquiry into concerns relating to Professor Arday’s “academic qualifications and honorary appointments”. Among those signed is Mr Polanski, who defended the academic to LBC's Simon Marks, standing in for Iain Dale on Wednesday. Mr Polanski said: "I don't know Jason, and the reason why I signed that letter is ultimately it was saying that we should have a fair process, that the University should have a fair investigation, and that this shouldn't be judged by social media. "I support what Cambridge are doing. I think where there are questions to be asked, and of course people should be investigated.

Professor Arday said he had faced "an unrelenting level of public scrutiny and personal attack" since taking up the role. Picture: Good Law Project

"I think the whole affair sounds pretty sad. Again, I think it would be good actually if an investigation still was carried out because I think it would be good to know the truth. "But ultimately I think these things should be about fair process and transparency rather than trial by media." Asked if he should you have known more about him before he signed the letter, the Green leader said: "No, the letter was about principles and the principles was about the University being able to conduct an investigation if it needed to. "It had already done, I think, two investigations and found there was no problem here, or that the allegations were unfounded. "It was about essentially saying that people of colour, particularly in society, can sometimes be held by higher standards."

The University of Cambridge. Picture: Alamy

Professor Arday previously revealed he had faced "an unrelenting level of public scrutiny and personal attack" since taking up the role. In his resignation letter, he said: "It is with profound sadness that I write to resign, with immediate effect." He added: "While criticism is an inevitable part of academic life, what I have experienced has gone far beyond scholarly disagreement. "I no longer wish to feel as though I am living under a constant spotlight, where every aspect of my life is subject to public examination and judgement. "For my own wellbeing, for my family, and for those who have stood by me throughout this difficult period, I have concluded that the only way to bring this chapter to an end is to step away."

Polanski on LBC. Picture: Alamy