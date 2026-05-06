Zack Polanski falsely claimed to be a spokesman for the British Red Cross, it has emerged.

Mr Polanski set up a crowdfunding page for his campaign where he declared his role for the charity.

However the British Red Cross says he “has not been a spokesperson”, and said that it had contacted the party’s leadership team over the claims.

According to the Times, the assertion was repeated on. Mr Polanski’s personal website and two donation pages while he was running for deputy Green Party leader.

The newspaper also claimed Mr Polanski, 43, who worked as a hypnotherapist before moving into politics, was not a full member of the National Council of Hypnotherapy.

He faced criticism when it emerged in The Sun that he claimed his hypnotherapy could help women with breast enlargement.

He claimed to have been misrepresented by the newspaper.

In 2020, Mr Polanski mentioned working as a “spokesperson” for the British Red Cross charity, adding that he was “really proud of the work we do”.

A British Red Cross spokesman said: “We support people in crisis every day, no matter who or where they are. That is only possible due to the large number of people who raise funds for us and volunteer for us.

“We are a neutral and impartial humanitarian organisation and to protect our vital work, we do not take part in party-political activity or campaigns.”

According to the charity’s records Mr Polanski has supported them, but was never a spokesman.

Labour is set to release a document which they say exposes 25 Green Party local election candidates for having “disturbing views”, including antisemitism.

The candidates have been accused of “a raft of harrowing antisemitism, dangerous conspiracy theories and appalling comments supporting Hamas and Russia”.

Two people identified have been arrested on suspicion of stirring up racial hatred towards Jews, according to Labour.

There are also individuals in the document who have allegedly posted racist remarks about Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy.

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