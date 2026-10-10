Zack Polanski’s bid to win Holborn and St Pancras, a seat that has been Labour since it’s inception, failed.

News of his loss is not unexpected. Holborn and St Pancras is one of the safest Labour seats, but when it was announced that Mr Polanski would be running, there was some expectation that it could be close.

Instead, now his political future is in question.

When elected as Green Party leader, the London Assembly Member oversaw a boom in Green Party membership and his own personal popularity soared.

In March, his popularity was -8 (according to More in Common), making him the second most popular party leader at the time.

Now, however, he has a -28 net approval, making him the least popular leader behind both Restore’s Rupert Lowe and Reform UK’s Nigel Farage.

This plunge in popularity was underpinned by the controversial ‘Zionism is Racism’ motion that passed at Green Party conference.

Mr Polanski distanced himself from the motion, which was passed by the membership. He did not vote because he was campaigning in Holborn, though he could have voted remotely.

He’s been criticised for a lack of leadership on the issue, with former party leader Caroline Lucas saying, “He should have been there and he should have voted.”

Asked if Polanski should quit as leader, Lucas said: “I think let’s just see what happens in the next, in the coming days and weeks. I mean, obviously he has been completely taken up with this by-election.

“I want him to speak now about what’s happened. I want him to show the leadership that was frankly missing on Sunday. I think the jury is out about whether or not he will do that, but I very much hope he will."

LBC understands that Mr Polanski is facing pressure from some of his MPs to review the process by which Green Party policies, including ones like the ‘Zionism is Racism’ motion, are made.

There is pressure from within his party for Mr Polanski to reconsider his position.

Speaking to LBC, Jewish Greens Policy Officer Joshua Alston accused Mr Polanski of being “silent” on the controversial motion. He said “the purpose of [the Green Party] is to provide visionary green leadership, and I don't think - I don't know whether Zack can do that. I certainly have lost faith with him to do that now."

Unlike in other parties, there is no mechanism to oust the leader of the Green Party, but there is the option to resign.

Speaking to journalists on Friday morning, the Green Party leader said “I am disappointed, no one runs in elections because they want to lose them.

“At the same time I’m genuinely incredibly proud of myself but more importantly my campaign team. We tripled our vote share.”

The question now for Mr Polanski is less if he will go - the answer is probably not - but how he will stop his party slipping back into the shadows of politics.

For a long time, the Green Party was a minority force. With big wins in the 2024 election, then later the election of firebrand Mr Polanski as leader, this started to change.

But now it’s under threat, and if the Green Party are going to see the same or better results in the next general election, he will have to think about changing course.

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Bethany Dawson is LBC's Political Correspondent.

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