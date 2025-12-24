The Green Party leader will use his Christmas message to call for an end to the “cruel” treatment of migrants at Calais.

In a video message set to be released at 3pm on Christmas Day, Zack Polanski will appeal for £476 million of taxpayers' money currently being spent on "cruelty" to go towards a new system based on "compassion, kindness and humanity".

The release of the video has been timed to coincide with the King delivering his Christmas message.

In the run-up to the festive period, Mr Polanski spent three days at the French port, where he will say he witnessed French police, paid for by British taxpayers, slashing tents and confiscating wood used by sheltering migrants to keep warm.

The Green leader will say: "This has to stop - the constant political rhetoric and demonisation of people who are just trying to survive in unimaginable living conditions.

Read More: New equalities chair warns against ‘demonisation of migrants’

Read more: Group of migrants arrive in Dover after busy night of small boat Channel crossings