Zack Polanski named Clive Lewis and Nadia Whittome as “obvious” examples of MPs he would welcome into the fold

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has claimed that multiple Labour MPs are considering defecting to his party because they are unhappy with Sir Keir Starmer's government. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has claimed multiple Labour MPs are considering defecting to his party because they are unhappy with Sir Keir Starmer's government.

The newly-elected leader said that the number considering a defection from Labour is in double figures, stating that the Greens would "absolutely" welcome disillusioned MPs that share their values. Mr Polanski named Clive Lewis and Nadia Whittome as "obvious" examples of the MPs he would welcome into the fold amid growing disaffection from Labour backbenchers. He told The Independent: "I've had lots of conversations with Labour MPs concerned about where the Labour Party are going. Those are probably in double figures the amount of conversations I've had with Labour MPs. "In terms of talking to Labour MPs about defections, that's a smaller number, but yes, absolutely, I'm having conversations with Labour MPs who are considering defecting."

Mr Polanski named Clive Lewis and Nadia Whittome (pictured) as “obvious” examples of the MPs he would welcome into the fold amid growing disaffection from Labour backbenchers. Picture: Getty

Asked if he would accept defectors from the Labour Party, Mr Polanski added: “Undoubtedly, there are Labour politicians that I would accept defections from. Not all of them, it’s really important to point out that caveat. “It’s also important to point out that it wouldn’t be my decision; it would be a democratic decision made by an elected body, but that’s quite a technical answer. So I’ll answer a question directly: would I accept, as in would I encourage defections? Absolutely.” Despite the willingness to welcome defections, Mr Polanski ruled out a full merger with the new left-wing party set up by Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana. Mr Polanski said: “If they all wanted to join the Green Party and be in the Green Party, I’d absolutely consider that merger. But I guess that’s not a merger.

Starmer's government is under increasing pressure after his Downing Street reset was scuppered by the departures of his deputy Angela Rayner and US ambassador Peter Mandelson since Parliament returned from recess under a fortnight ago. Picture: Alamy