Zack Polanski 'fell short of time' and didn't vote in local elections
A party spokesperson said that Mr Polanski could not vote due to the extra steps needed to register to vote anonymously following recent “antisemitic and homophobic abuse”
Green Party Leader Zack Polanski has admitted he did not vote in recent local elections as he “fell short of time” to register while moving house.
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A party spokesperson said that Mr Polanski could not vote due to the extra steps needed to register to vote anonymously following recent “antisemitic and homophobic abuse”.
“Zack was unable to vote. He was in the process of moving and when that fell through, he moved in as a lodger in rented accommodation,” they said.
While a party spokesperson previously said Mr Polanski may have used a postal vote, the party has since said this was a “miscommunication”.
The statement added: “He fell short of time to register at new place, especially given the extra process he would need to go through to register anonymously.
“Zack has recently had increased security concerns after being the target of antisemitic and homophobic abuse.”
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It comes after controversy over whether or not the party leader may have failed to pay the correct council tax while living on a London houseboat.
Mr Polanski had faced mounting questions over whether the houseboat, moored in east London, was his primary residence.
The party originally said he only stayed on the boat “occasionally” but then issued an apology from Mr Polanski late on Monday night for what it called an “unintentional mistake”.
The Times last week reported seeing an advertisement for the sale of the boat in which Mr Polanski’s partner wrote: “We are moving to a house and so will sadly be leaving the gorgeous community behind.”
A Green Party spokesperson said late on Monday: “Until relatively recently, Zack was living on a houseboat, which came with its own unique practical circumstances and considerations.
“He has immediately taken steps to pay any council tax he may be found to owe. Zack apologises sincerely for the unintentional mistake.”
The Green Party previously told The Times newspaper that Mr Polanski rented a room at another address where council tax was included in the rent.
Government guidance states that a person may be liable for council tax on a boat if it is their “sole or main” residence.
London Assembly member Neil Garratt asked City Hall authorities to formally investigate the claims.
In a letter outlining his formal complaint, Mr Garratt asked for an assessment of whether Mr Polanski might have breached the Greater London Authority Code of Conduct.
Mr Polanski has overseen a surge in support for the Greens since he took over as leader last year, but has recently come under increased scrutiny over past statements.
Last week, he acknowledged he was wrong to say he was a spokesman for the British Red Cross, a claim he made as he campaigned to become the party’s deputy leader back in 2022.
He said he had hosted fundraisers for the charity, adding: “I used the wrong word, and I accept that, but I would essentially take words on stage with me and speak.”
The Green Party has been contacted for comment.