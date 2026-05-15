A party spokesperson said that Mr Polanski could not vote due to the extra steps needed to register to vote anonymously following recent “antisemitic and homophobic abuse”

Green Party Leader Zack Polanski speaks during a party campaign rally at St Dyfrig and St Samson Church on May 6, 2026. Picture: Jon Rowley/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Green Party Leader Zack Polanski has admitted he did not vote in recent local elections as he “fell short of time” to register while moving house.

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A party spokesperson said that Mr Polanski could not vote due to the extra steps needed to register to vote anonymously following recent “antisemitic and homophobic abuse”. “Zack was unable to vote. He was in the process of moving and when that fell through, he moved in as a lodger in rented accommodation,” they said. While a party spokesperson previously said Mr Polanski may have used a postal vote, the party has since said this was a “miscommunication”. The statement added: “He fell short of time to register at new place, especially given the extra process he would need to go through to register anonymously. “Zack has recently had increased security concerns after being the target of antisemitic and homophobic abuse.” Read more: 'Embarrassing': Green Party forced into by-election after winner ineligible to be councillor Read more: Revealed: Newly-elected Reform councillor’s double life as an online porn star

Zack Polanski, Leader of the Green Party applauds as Zoë Garbett is announced as the new Mayor for Hackney. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

It comes after controversy over whether or not the party leader may have failed to pay the correct council tax while living on a London houseboat. Mr Polanski had faced mounting questions over whether the houseboat, moored in east London, was his primary residence. The party originally said he only stayed on the boat “occasionally” but then issued an apology from Mr Polanski late on Monday night for what it called an “unintentional mistake”. The Times last week reported seeing an advertisement for the sale of the boat in which Mr Polanski’s partner wrote: “We are moving to a house and so will sadly be leaving the gorgeous community behind.” A Green Party spokesperson said late on Monday: “Until relatively recently, Zack was living on a houseboat, which came with its own unique practical circumstances and considerations. “He has immediately taken steps to pay any council tax he may be found to owe. Zack apologises sincerely for the unintentional mistake.” The Green Party previously told The Times newspaper that Mr Polanski rented a room at another address where council tax was included in the rent. Government guidance states that a person may be liable for council tax on a boat if it is their “sole or main” residence.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski. Picture: Alamy