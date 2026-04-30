Zack Polanski slammed by Met as police chief warns post denouncing hero officer in Golders Green attack will have 'chilling effect'
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said in a letter to the Green Party leader that he was “disappointed” by his remarks
Britain’s most senior police officer has said that Green Party leader Zack Polanski sharing a post about the arrest of the Golders Green terror suspect will have a “chilling effect”.
Listen to this article
Mr Polanski retweeted an X post accusing officers of “repeatedly and violently kicking a mentally ill man in the head” when he was already incapacitated from being tasered.
The man, who has since been identified as 45-year-old Essa Suleiman, a Somalian-born British national, had just allegedly stabbed Shloime Rand, 34, and Moshe Ben Baila, 76.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said in a letter to Mr Polanski that he was “disappointed” by his remarks, adding that the post was “inaccurate and misinformed”.
Sir Mark said that the officers “are nothing short of extraordinary”, saying: “Without their efforts to stop him I dread to think what the outcome could have been.”
He added: “London’s Jewish communities are scared.
Read more: Green Party leader Zack Polanski condemned for retweet criticising hero police who took down Golders Green terrorist
Read more: Knifeman arrested over Golders Green attack was previously referred to UK's counter-extremism programme
“Apprehending violent and dangerous criminals is a full contact and messy task which may appear shocking to observers with little experience of policing in the real world.”— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 30, 2026
Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley writes to Zack Polanski. pic.twitter.com/qqT0OzERjD
“They have experienced a series of targeted attacks on the community, and they expect our officers to act, protect them.
“That is exactly what our officers did yesterday. Your decision to criticise these officers, using your public profile and reach will have a chilling effect.”
It came after Polanski faced a wave of criticism from Conservative and Labour politicians over the post.
Labour MP Jonathan Hinder said: "This is so telling. Polanski hates the brave police officers who stopped this. He's more concerned about the antisemitic terrorist with a knife in his hand! Isn't that right Zack Polanski?
Neil O'Brien, a Conservative MP, added: "As usual, the Greens' sympathies are with the terrorist rather than the brave police officers stopping him."
Labour MP David Taylor said: "Zack Polanski's sympathy for a marauding antisemitic terrorist rather than his victims shows why his Green Party is so dangerous.
"How can anyone watch that video from Golders Green and not feel proud of the way those brave police officers wrestled with the attacker who would not let go of his knife?"
The footage in question relates to bodycam footage, released by the Metropolitan Police showing the attacker holding a knife as he advanced towards police officers.
Two officers fired Tasers and the suspect, who was wearing a blue puffer jacket and a rucksack, eventually collapsed to the ground.
They could be heard urgently shouting “get down on the ground” and “take the Taser”.
Once the suspect was on the ground, one of the officers knelt on top of him, while the other continued to use his Taser and more police surrounded them.The officer, still on his feet, repeatedly yelled “drop the knife”, “drop the f****** knife” while the suspect struggled on the floor.
A plain-clothed man, possibly a member of the Jewish community security team, eventually wrenched the knife from the suspect’s hand.
A Green Party spokesperson told LBC: "Zack has seen the video like everyone else, and doesn't know the full picture and knows it was a very difficult situation for the authorities, but we do need to understand more about the response."
The man suspected of stabbing two Jewish people in Golders Green has since been named as Essa Suleiman.
Suleiman, 45, a Somali-born British national, was arrested on Wednesday following the attack.
The UK National Threat Level has now been raised from substantial to severe, meaning another terror attack is highly likely in the next six months.