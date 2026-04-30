Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said in a letter to the Green Party leader that he was “disappointed” by his remarks

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said he was dissapointed in Zack Polanski. Picture: Getty

By LBC Staff

Britain’s most senior police officer has said that Green Party leader Zack Polanski sharing a post about the arrest of the Golders Green terror suspect will have a “chilling effect”.

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“Apprehending violent and dangerous criminals is a full contact and messy task which may appear shocking to observers with little experience of policing in the real world.”



Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley writes to Zack Polanski. pic.twitter.com/qqT0OzERjD — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 30, 2026

“They have experienced a series of targeted attacks on the community, and they expect our officers to act, protect them. “That is exactly what our officers did yesterday. Your decision to criticise these officers, using your public profile and reach will have a chilling effect.” It came after Polanski faced a wave of criticism from Conservative and Labour politicians over the post. Labour MP Jonathan Hinder said: "This is so telling. Polanski hates the brave police officers who stopped this. He's more concerned about the antisemitic terrorist with a knife in his hand! Isn't that right Zack Polanski? Neil O'Brien, a Conservative MP, added: "As usual, the Greens' sympathies are with the terrorist rather than the brave police officers stopping him." Labour MP David Taylor said: "Zack Polanski's sympathy for a marauding antisemitic terrorist rather than his victims shows why his Green Party is so dangerous. "How can anyone watch that video from Golders Green and not feel proud of the way those brave police officers wrestled with the attacker who would not let go of his knife?"