Zack Polanski “should come clean with the public” about his qualifications after he claimed to be a spokesperson for the British Red Cross, Labour has said. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Zack Polanski “should come clean with the public” about his qualifications after he claimed to be a spokesperson for the British Red Cross, Labour has said.

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The Green Party leader made the claim as he campaigned to become its deputy leader back in 2022, which was first reported in The Times newspaper on Tuesday. In posts on the website Crowdfunder, which have been archived by the Wayback Machine, he said: “As a spokesperson for the British Red Cross – I care deeply about ending racialised policing and have been calling for an end to the phoney war on drugs. Black Lives Matter.” The Press Association understands that while Mr Polanski has previously supported the charity, he has never been an official spokesman. The claim has prompted criticism from Labour, ahead of the local elections on Thursday, where the Greens are expected to pick up seats, including in parts of the country where Labour currently has a foothold. Read More: Zack Polanski's approval rating falls following Golders Green row over police response Read More: Polanski 'not fit to lead any party' after Golders Green retweet, Heidi Alexander tells LBC

The claim has prompted criticism from Labour, ahead of the local elections on Thursday, where the Greens are expected to pick up seats, including in parts of the country where Labour currently has a foothold. Picture: Getty

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “After previously fibbing about his weird hypnotic past, Zack Polanski has been caught in the act again. “It’s not the first time the Green Party leader hasn’t been straight with the public. “He refuses to say if his council candidates have been suspended for vile antisemitism after claiming to have acted. “Now there are serious questions about the work and qualifications he has boasted about. “This is a matter of trust. “Voters will rightly wonder whether Lib Dem-turned-Green Polanski believes anything at all, or whether it’s just all for a cheap headline. “Polanski should come clean with the public.” Mr Polanski – who is a Green Party London Assembly member – was ultimately successful in his campaign to be deputy leader in 2022.