A 31-year-old woman found guilty of the murder of her 2-month-old baby has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years.

Zara Arsalan, from Birmingham, denied the killing of baby Harleen Bains - also known as Bambi - in 2020 after claiming the child had fallen from her lap.

Emergency services were sent to Arsalan's address in West Bromwich on July 23, 2020, where they found the 2-month-old baby with unstable breathing, having sustained had a serious head injury.

Paramedics transported the baby to hospital, where she sadly passed away from her injuries the following day.

However, a post mortem examination found that the child's injuries were not consistent with a fall, insisting the head injury was instead more consistent with coming into contact with a hard surface.

Appearing at Coventry Crown Court on Thursday, Arsalan was told at she would serve at least 18 years and 300 days after she was found guilty last month of her daughter's murder.

