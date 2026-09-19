The Midnight Sun singer's social media was filled with comments asking her not to perform in the region

Zara Larsson told a fan she won't be attending a show in the UAE in a now-deleted Instagram comment. Picture: Background: Imago, Inset: Screenshot, Instagram

By Sophie Clark

Swedish pop star Zara Larsson has hinted that she may cancel her upcoming show in Abu Dhabi as part of the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend in December over the war in Sudan.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The musician made the suggestion to fans in a now-deleted comment after one follower commented on her Instagram post, highlighting the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) role in the ongoing conflict in Sudan. A fan of Larsson posted on her Instagram to say: “Please read about what UAE is doing to Sudan then cancel your Abu Dhabi show!” Under that comment, the Midnight Sun singer said: “I will not be going to Abu Dhabi” with a heart emoji. These comments have both been deleted. Her comment section is filled with other messages asking her not to perform in the UAE given the country's involvement in the Sudanese civil war, which has been labelled as the world’s worst humanitarian disaster. Read more: I was the first charity director to reach Khartoum – the devastation in Sudan shocked even me Read more: UAE reports drone strike at nuclear power plant as Iran war deadlock endures

Zara Larsson hinted at cancelling her Abu Dhabi Grand Prix performance over links to the Sudan war. Picture: Instagram

This Sudanese woman is one of nearly 100,000 refugees displaced by violence in the region. Picture: Getty

The UAE has been accused of being involved in the ongoing war in Sudan by funding Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a deadly paramilitary group which has slaughtered thousands of civilians and held cities under siege. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the region in the fight between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), and millions more have been displaced due to the brutal civil war which shows no sign of stopping. The RSF has been accused of crimes against humanity. And, according to a Human Rights Watch report, fighters for the RSF are being trained by a security company based in Abu Dhabi. The UAE government denies the accusations against its involvement with the RSF.

A general view of refugees heading towards Chad at the Adré border. Picture: Getty