'Super happy' Zara Tindall wins first major equestrian title in almost 20 years days after Princess Anne's birthday
Zara Tindall was "smiling and beaming' after claiming her first major championship title in equestrian since 2007.
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The Princess Royal's daughter was pictured kissing her horse after riding to victory at the Hartpury International Horse Trials and British Championships on Monday.
Zara, 45, rode 17-year-old Class Afar to victory and spoke of her pride afterwards, while also praising the Gloucestershire venue's grounds amid the current drought.
While unable to celebrate with family who weren't there to cheer her on, the royal was "having a whale of a time" according to onlookers.
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One told Hello: "Zara was in a crazy mood, she seemed super happy, smiling as she jumped over the jumps, even going 'Whee', she was smiling and beaming, kissing the horse."
Speaking about her achievement, they said: "She's taken this horse who is on the downward trend and taken him to glory in the British Open championships."
The first place finish is her first major title since she secured a team victory at the 2007 European Eventing Championship.
Her last individual win came in 2006, when she competed at the World Equestrian Games.
The victory, which came with a £5,000 price pot, followed Princess Anne's birthday who turned 76 on Saturday.
Zara recently returned to Aachen in Germany for the opening gala of the 2026 FEI World Championships, where she joined Queen Mary of Denmark and Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands.
She was also spotted at Wimbledon earlier this summer with husband Mike.