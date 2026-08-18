Zara won her first major title since 2007. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Zara Tindall was "smiling and beaming' after claiming her first major championship title in equestrian since 2007.

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Zara Tindall competes earlier at Bramham June 12th 2026 on her horse Classicals Euro Star. Picture: Alamy

One told Hello: "Zara was in a crazy mood, she seemed super happy, smiling as she jumped over the jumps, even going 'Whee', she was smiling and beaming, kissing the horse." Speaking about her achievement, they said: "She's taken this horse who is on the downward trend and taken him to glory in the British Open championships." The first place finish is her first major title since she secured a team victory at the 2007 European Eventing Championship. Her last individual win came in 2006, when she competed at the World Equestrian Games.

Zara and Mike Tindall watching the action on centre court at Wimbledon. Picture: Alamy