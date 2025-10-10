Zarah Sultana compared herself and Jeremy Corbyn to Liam and Noel Gallagher following a public spat over YourParty.

Zarah Sultana has compared her and Jeremy Corbyn to the Gallagher brothers following a public spat. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Zarah Sultana compared herself and Jeremy Corbyn to Liam and Noel Gallagher as she insisted "the show is back on the road".

The pair were dragged into a public spat after launching YourParty in September. Mr Corbyn said he was seeking legal advice after his co-leader sent an “unauthorised email” from Your Party’s account, inviting its supporters to become paid members, reportedly without his knowledge. This caused an unsavoury public row to break out between the pair which saw Ms Sultana accuse Mr Corbyn of overseeing a “sexist boys’ club”. In a video posted to X, the former Labour leader urged supporters of the new party to “get on with it” and turn their support into real membership. Later, Mr Corbyn apologised to supporters for “all the confusion” as he officially re-launched the membership portal for the party. Ms Sultana also announced she will call off legal action and she acknowledged people felt “demoralised”. On Friday, Ms Sultana told The World Transformed conference in Manchester: "Obviously you've all seen what's happened over the past few weeks but I'm here to tell you the show is back on the road.

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana take part in a discussion on Your Party. Picture: Alamy

Oasis Photo Session At Wembley. Picture: Getty

"I know that I'm in Manchester so I have to reference Liam and Noel Gallagher. "If they can do it, of course me and Jeremy can. "The only difference between us is that Jeremy still thinks Arsenal are still going to win the Premier League, and we know that they will always come second place with a second-place trophy."

MP Zarah Sultana Speaks At Your Party Rally. Picture: Getty

Elsewhere at the conference, Mr Corbyn accused Sir Keir Starmer of "conceding ground" to "the far right" and said left-wing parties must instead "confront" them. "It's a very dangerous game, very, very dangerous game indeed, because once you start conceding ground to these people, you end up putting through brutal migration laws, brutal attacks on human rights, and you end up using the kind of language that Keir Starmer used, that I first heard when Enoch Powell enunciated that in 1968 in Birmingham. "Don't concede ground to the racists and the far right. It doesn't end well... You have to confront them."

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana take part in a discussion on Your Party, their new political party, at The World Transformed conference, at Niamos Radical Arts Centre in Manchester. Picture: Alamy

Participation in the membership scheme will allow supporters to attend the Your Party conference, taking place in Liverpool on 29 and 30 November. Membership costs range from £1.50 to £100 per month, with a total of 13,000 members to be selected at random to attend the two-day conference. This comes as Ms Sultana acknowledged on Sunday people felt “demoralised” after the row.

We must make this work — there is no other choice. pic.twitter.com/Kgna0yJntt — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) September 21, 2025