By Frankie Elliott

Left-wingers have criticised Your Party figureheads Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn, claiming their latest bust up will put people off supporting them.

In another high-profile setback for the new political group, Sultana accused the former Labour leader of overseeing a "sexist boys' club", following a disagreement over a membership fee email sent out to supporters on Thursday. Corbyn dismissed the message as "unauthorised" and said he was seeking legal advice - a move which infuriated Sultana, who had promoted the membership scheme on her social media platforms. High-profile names on the left such as Owen Jones and Ash Sarkar criticised the ex-Labour MPs, claiming their party's chaotic management will push people towards the Green Party. Jones wrote on X: "The proposed Corbyn-Sultana new left party galvanised so much support and hope. "And it is clearly a bit of a sh**show. Given the country is veering towards fascism, this is unforgivable. If it's not resolved soon, people will switch off and just bet everything on the Greens." Sarkar added: "It's difficult (but not impossible) to see how Your Party continues with both leaders. "The big winner? Keir Starmer... followed by Zack Polanski [Green Party leader]." Read more: Trump 'didn't want' Sadiq Khan to attend state banquet

Sultana claimed Corbyn had sidelined other members of the party's working group, adding that she launched the membership website "in line with the road map" set out by officials. Sultana said more than 20,000 people had signed up to the £55 membership, equating to more than £1 million in funding in a single morning. In her statement, the Coventry South MP said: "My sole motivation has been to safeguard the grassroots involvement that is essential to building this party. "Unfortunately, I have been subjected to what can only be described as a sexist boys' club: I have been treated appallingly and excluded completely. "They have refused to allow any other women with voting rights on the Working Group, blocking the gender-balanced committee that both Jeremy and I signed up to." Corbyn's conflicting message to supporters was signed by Ayoub Khan, Adnan Hussain, Iqbal Mohamed and Shockat Adam - members of the Independent Alliance of MPs, who he said was founding the new party. Sultana's name was not on this list. Corbyn urged backers to ignore the "unauthorised email" and cancel any direct debits that may have been set up. Sultana insisted the membership portal was created "in line with the road map set out to members on Monday and is a safe, secure, legitimate portal for the party".

She said membership funds were held by a company set up by the party to safeguard money until November's founding conference. In her swipe at Corbyn, Sultana also accused her fellow party member of handing "sole financial control of members' money" to his ally Karie Murphy. She called for Corbyn to publish all party structures to "restore hope for our members and ensure nothing like this can ever happen again". Your Party denied these accusations and said it had sent the case to the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), the data protection law watchdog, over suspected misuse of supporters' details. The ICO can issue fines up to £17.5m or 4% of global turnover, or pass fraud and negligence cases to police.

