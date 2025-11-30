Zarah Sultana has called for the monarchy to be abolished at the YourParty conference. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Zarah Sultana has called for the abolition of the monarchy - after branding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor a "parasite" at the Your Party founding conference.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former MP said: "The same people who run Britain want you to believe that every refugee is a rapist while they grab £12 million of taxpayers' money to protect a parasite called Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor." She added: "What a sick society we live in, where our political and media class bend over backwards for the royal family, including Prince Andrew, close friends with notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. "That's our money that provided him housing, that's our money that defended him in court, that's our money that put food on his table. Well, not any more. "We shouldn't just abolish Andrew's titles. We should abolish the monarchy itself." It comes following a row over the expulsion of a number of members on the eve of the conference on the grounds they were also members of the Socialist Workers Party. Earlier today, the new party's founding conference voted to be led by its members, instead of an individual leader.

The former senior royal has since been disgraced following his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and allegations by the late Virginia Giuffre that he sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager. Andrew denies the accusation. He gave up his royal titles, including the Duke of York, in October. In the same month, the King initiated "a formal process" to remove Andrew's style, titles and honours.

Sultana backed collective leadership after her preference for a co-leadership model was not put to members for a vote. She said: "I have fought for maximum member democracy since day one. Seeing members choose collective leadership is truly exciting. "Together, we're building a new socialist party - radically democratic and powered by a mass movement. "This party will be led by its members, not MPs. This is only the beginning." Read more: Your Party votes to be led by members rather than single leader in setback for Jeremy Corbyn Read more: Former West Ham captain and manager Billy Bonds dies aged 79 Sultana insisted that Your Party's decision to adopt a "collective leadership" model was "a win" for members. She told the party's founding conference: "Some will say that the decision to adopt the collective leadership model is a win for me. "It is not. It is your win. It is you, the members who have won."

Inaugural Conference Of New Political Venture Your Party. Picture: Getty