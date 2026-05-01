Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has reduced the number of shows in his upcoming tour after releasing a picture of himself in a hospital. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has reduced the number of shows in his upcoming tour after releasing a picture of himself in a hospital.

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Malik, 33, has axed his shows in Birmingham and Dublin - as well as the entire slate of concerts planned in the US. The vocalist told his fans that he was working on being "better and stronger than before" but would have to cancel several shows from his Konnakol tour. Malik has previously cancelled gigs over his "extreme anxiety" but has not given more information about this latest change of plans. Read More: Devil Wears Prada stars Emily Blunt and brother-in-law Stanley Tucci receive stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame Read More: Britney Spears charged with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has reduced the number of shows in his upcoming tour after releasing a picture of himself in a hospital. Picture: Zayn/Instagram

The confirmation of the reduction came two weeks after the unexplained photo from hospital. Speaking a week ago, a comment attributed to the singer was added, saying it had been a "long week" and he was still "unexpectedly recovering". On the plans, he thanked fans for "prayers and well-wishes", saying "I've felt it and it's meant the world". "I've been at home recovering, and I'm doing well and will be better and stronger than before," he added. The rescheduled tour will now start on May 23, comprised of just nine dates.

Malik has previously cancelled gigs over his "extreme anxiety" but has not given more information about this latest change of plans.xx. Picture: Zayn/Instagram