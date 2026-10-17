Zelenskyy blasts 'planned operation' to slow down Starlink in Ukraine
Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Ukraine cannot use its interceptor systems against Russian drone attacks because of speed restrictions imposed on Starlink
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed speed limits on Ukrainian Starlink systems are part of a "planned operation" aimed at undermining Ukraine's defence capabilities.
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The Ukrainian president said Kyiv had tested Starlink on European Union territory and found the system faced no speed issues, despite Donald Trump previously claiming the slowdown in Ukraine was due to "technical issues".
He made the allegations amid a rapid downturn in relations between Kyiv and Washington, after Donald Trump lifted economic sanctions imposed on Russia on Friday.
Mr Zelenskyy told reporters over WhatsApp on Saturday that Ukraine cannot use its interceptor systems against Russian drone attacks because of speed restrictions imposed on Starlink.
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Starlink terminals used by Ukrainian drones worked at speeds up to 180kph in the EU, but ceased working inside Ukraine when they went faster than 160kph, he said.
Exceeding this limit "causes the Starlink connection to cut out completely, resulting in the loss of the drone", he added.
He said he had conducted the test to determine whether, as Kyiv had been told by Washington, the slowdown was due to "technical issues" or if it amounted to a “planned operation . . . to restrict us, cut us off and prevent us from defending ourselves and protecting our people, both at the front and among the civilian population”.
"The conclusion is clear: the restrictions are in effect within Ukraine but do not apply within the European Union. In other words, this is a planned operation."
It comes after Elon Musk - who owns Starlink's parent company Space X - is said to have approached Donald Trump with the idea of restricting Ukraine's access to Starlink satelites - a move that saw much of Kyiv pounded by Russian missiles as a result.
The billionaire reportedly approached the US President with the proposal during Trump and Zelenskyy's ongoing energy ceasefire row, with Musk suggesting he introduce speed limits on the satellite system.
Trump had previously claimed "it wasn't me", adding "I don't think it was Elon" when asked whether he or the tech mogul had anything to do with the slowdown.
It came just hours after Wes Streeting was 'reassured' by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth that Ukraine's access to Starlink satellites had been restored.
The slowdown was seen to impact Ukraine's defence systems on Tuesday, with drones reaching the capital Kyiv in one of the deadliest aerial bombardments of the war.
One source told The Telegraph that Mr Trump “agreed” with Mr Musk’s suggestion to intervene.
Musk had previously shifted blame towards the US President.
The green light then reportedly saw the Pentagon execute the US Presidents order, slowing down the Starshield system.
Whereas Musk's Starlink is a consumer-facing satellite system, Starshield is the non-commercial arm widely used by the military as an alternative to the Starlink system.
Speaking on Wednesday, Musk claimed that “any limits on speed or usage” were “decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS”.
The source told The Telegraph: “He tweeted out that he was innocent and that it was the US administration that did it. The reality is that they were both in it.”
According to the outlet, one high-ranking European official and two Ukrainians with knowledge of events confirmed this version of events.
It comes after Volodymyr Zelenskyy hit back at Donald Trump after the US President suspended a package of sanctions on Russia.
The US President told Congress the pause on the legislation passed by both chambers was in the national interest, saying in an executive order passed on Friday that he was waiving many sanctions, restrictions and duties on Russia.
The now-paused legislation would have imposed tariffs of up to 100% on goods brought into the US from the five largest importers of Russian crude oil or gas, amongst other things.
Responding to the suspension of the package of sanctions, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said on X that the move would "only encourages [Putin] to keep attacking".
He wrote on Saturday morning that the announcement coincided with Moscow's escalating attacks energy infrastructure in a bid "to cause a blackout in Ukraine – right before winter"
.Zelenskyy pointed to overnight Russian attacks on 15 Ukrainian energy facilities that had led to power cuts in several regions.
He added: "Russia is trying to leave millions of our people without electricity and heating. Pressure is needed to stop this."
Friday’s announcement comes a week after Trump said the US had agreed to purchase diesel from Russia.
European leaders were seen to rally around the Ukrainian President during the summit in Belgium on Friday, as relations between the United States and Ukraine grow increasingly hostile.
Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister Andy Burnham earlier the week ahead of the Brussels meeting, with the pair discussing Britain's continued support for Ukraine.
It comes as the UK Defence Secretary said he invoked St Francis of Assisi in his efforts to “bring harmony” between Washington and Kyiv amid what Ukraine said was a "politically motivated" decision to restrict access.
Mr Streeting said Mr Hegseth had assured him Starlink was back up and running, although it remained unclear what had caused the disruption, amid renewed tensions between the US and Ukraine.
He sought to use his first visit to Washington DC as Defence Secretary to bolster ties that have been strained by issues including President Donald Trump’s stance on Kyiv and the widening US-Nato rift.
It came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited London and said Mr Trump had betrayed his country by limiting its use of US-made Starlink terminals which are vital for the Ukrainian military.