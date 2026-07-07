Ukraine's president is due to meet with Donald Trump in Ankara on Wednesday

President Volodymyr Zelensky's appeal comes after Russian missiles and drones hammered the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Monday, leaving 28 people dead. . Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Ukraine's president will use a Nato summit in Turkey to plead allies to provide air defence systems to protect the country against escalating Russian strikes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy walks with Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko as he visits the site of an apartment building damaged during overnight Russian missile and drone strikes. Picture: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

On Monday, Zelensky said it was "simply absurd that, in the modern world, production has still not been scaled up to the level actually required to protect people from ballistic terror." He said that Ukraine had the know-how to produce the weapons and if it received US licences to manufacture Patriot systems "our production would be sufficient not only to defend Ukraine but also to assist partners who need them". He has pleaded for interceptors — the only weapon in Ukraine's arsenal that can shoot down ballistic projectiles, whose high velocity and steep flight path make them difficult to stop. Earlier, the president called for "strong decisions" at the NATO summit in Turkey, which begins on Tuesday, to ensure Ukraine can defend itself. Ukrainian air force data shows air defences shot down just four of 49 ballistic missiles in July.

Monday's strike left 28 people dead . Picture: Getty