Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the UK on Tuesday as Sir Keir Starmer warned the oil price rises caused by the Middle East crisis could result in a "windfall" for Russia's economy.

The Prime Minister said he would meet the Ukrainian president to maintain focus on the war despite international attention being diverted by the Iran conflict.

The rise in energy prices caused by the Middle East turmoil has benefited Vladimir Putin's Russia despite the sanctions imposed to stifle the flow of funds to his forces.

The US temporarily loosened sanctions preventing other countries buying Russian oil and petroleum which was already loaded on vessels at sea to try to ease the pressure on global supplies triggered by the US-Israel strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliation against Gulf states.

The conflict could also constrain supplies of air defence missiles for Ukraine because of the surge in demand in the Middle East.

At a Downing Street press conference, Sir Keir said he would meet Mr Zelenskyy "soon" because "it's vital that we continue to focus on supporting Ukraine".

"We cannot allow the war in the Gulf to turn into a windfall for Putin," he said.