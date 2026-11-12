The Ukrainian president said Kyiv's military units had recorded disruptions to the satellite network for several days

By Issy Clarke

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Elon Musk of slowing down the Starlink satellite system in Ukraine again.

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The Ukrainian president said Kyiv's military units had recorded disruptions to the satellite network for several days. In a post on Telegram, Zelenskyy said the restrictions were limiting the speed at which Starshield could be used to 161 kph (100 mph), affecting the entire front line Starshield is the military version of SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications service. As a result of the restrictions, Ukrainian interceptors could not reach sufficient speed to down Russian jet-powered drones, with some hits already occurring, Zelenskyy said. Read more: Melania Trump thanks Putin and Zelenskyy as Oleshky ceasefire 'not possible without them' Read more: Ukraine’s Starlink slowdown 'dealt blow to trust' in US - as defence firm offers 'independent' alternative

Starlink is owned by Elon Musk's firm Space X. Picture: AC NewsPhoto/Alamy

"This helps Russians kill more Ukrainians and carry out more accurate strikes on Ukraine," Zelenskyy said. He added that Ukraine was trying to clarify the reasons for the restriction with the US side. Last month, Zelenskyy accused Musk and Donald Trump of deliberately sabotaging Ukraine's war effort by restricting its accesss to Starlink in what he called a "planned operation". The Ukrainian president said Kyiv had tested Starlink on European Union territory and found the system faced no speed issues. Starlink terminals used by Ukrainian drones worked at speeds up to 180kph in the EU, but ceased working inside Ukraine when they went faster than 160kph, he said.