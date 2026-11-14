Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused SpaceX of misleading Ukraine over the reasons behind speed restrictions imposed on its military-grade Starshield satellite terminals.

The Ukrainian president said on Saturday that the restrictions had serious political implications and had weakened Ukraine’s vital air defence systems.

The restrictions have affected Ukrainian drones, with Starshield terminals operating in temporarily Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine limited to a maximum speed of 161 kph.

The disruption has now lasted five days, hampering Ukraine’s military operations.

Speaking about the restrictions, Zelenskyy said: "The restrictions have now been in place for five days. They say it is some kind of technical issue. We do not believe that is the case".

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