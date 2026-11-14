Zelenskyy accuses SpaceX of lying over Starshield restrictions
The Ukrainian President claims the restrictions have hampered military operations and weakened air defences, leaving Ukrainian cities more vulnerable to Russian drone attacks
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused SpaceX of misleading Ukraine over the reasons behind speed restrictions imposed on its military-grade Starshield satellite terminals.
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The Ukrainian president said on Saturday that the restrictions had serious political implications and had weakened Ukraine’s vital air defence systems.
The restrictions have affected Ukrainian drones, with Starshield terminals operating in temporarily Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine limited to a maximum speed of 161 kph.
The disruption has now lasted five days, hampering Ukraine’s military operations.
Speaking about the restrictions, Zelenskyy said: "The restrictions have now been in place for five days. They say it is some kind of technical issue. We do not believe that is the case".
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"If you impose restrictions there, you are already partially recognising the temporarily occupied territories as not ours. And that is why I believe we have the right to raise this issue and restore the speed – so that there are no restrictions at all."
Zelenskyy also revealed that Ukraine’s Defence Ministry had formally raised the issue with SpaceX.
According to the Ukrainian President, the speed restrictions have made it more difficult for Ukrainian air defence units to intercept Russian jet-powered drones, leaving Ukrainian cities more exposed to attacks.
SpaceX has denied the allegations, saying it has not introduced additional restrictions or made any changes to its satellite operations.
Zelenskyy said he had instructed senior military and ministry officials to investigate the disruption, following a similar incident just weeks earlier.
Ukrainian officials said SpaceX had limited the speed of Starlink and Starshield communication systems to around 160 kph (100 mph) in mid-October.
The earlier disruption occurred amid growing tensions with US President Donald Trump over Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries.
Normal service was restored on October 24.