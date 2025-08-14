Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the garden of number 10 Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been welcomed to Downing Street by Keir Starmer, as Europe awaits the outcome of the highly anticipated meeting between Trump and Putin.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prime Minister's meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky comes after he said Britain stands ready to "increase pressure" on Russia if necessary. The two leaders warmly embraced outside the famous black door leading to the Prime Minister's residence, emphasising the close relationship between Britain and Ukraine. But neither Starmer nor Zelenskyy are invited to tomorrow's more significant meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska, the first between the two presidents since 2019.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the garden of number 10 Downing Street, London. Picture: Alamy

As the Ukrainian president was walking up to greet Sir Keir, a reporter asked whether Donald Trump could deliver a fair ceasefire. The pair did not respond to the question, instead choosing to go inside after a hug and a handshake. Meanwhile, Trump threatened Russia with "very severe consequences" if a ceasefire was rejected by its leader following the upcoming summit. But the US president, who has made threats of harsher sanctions on Russia in the past without following through, did not elaborate on what these consequences might be. Read more: Top A-Level grades up as record number of students get first-choice university place Read more: UK economic growth slows as Trump tariffs and higher costs hit businesses

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Downing Street in London, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. Picture: Alamy

During a call with the US president and European allies on Wednesday, Sir Keir praised Mr Trump for his work to bring forward a "viable" chance of an end to the war. But concerns have been raised over Zelenskyy's exclusion from the meeting between Mr Trump and Mr Putin, which is set to take place in Alaska on Friday. Speaking on Wednesday, Sir Keir said: "This meeting on Friday that President Trump is attending is hugely important. "As I've said personally to President Trump for the three-and-a-bit years this conflict has been going on, we haven't got anywhere near a prospect of actually a viable solution, a viable way of bringing it to a ceasefire. "And now we do have that chance, because of the work of that the president has put in." Starmer said the UK could impose further sanctions on Russia if the Kremlin fails to engage, and that Britain is already working on its next package of measures targeting Moscow. "We're ready to support this, including from the plans we've already drawn up to deploy a reassurance force once hostilities have ceased," he told allies. Sir Keir and European leaders have repeatedly said discussions about Ukraine should not happen without it, amid concerns the country is being sidelined in negotiations about its own future.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Kennedy Center, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, in Washington. Picture: Alamy