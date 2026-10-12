Zelenskyy said that it was 'news to me' that a ceasefire on energy targets had been agreed. Picture: DPA

By Asher McShane

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy has said he was not consulted on a truce between Russia and Ukraine - where the two nations apparently agreed to halt attacks on each other's energy infrastructure.

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Donald Trump claimed that “both parties have agreed” to the deal “effective immediately”. However Ukraine promptly accused Russia of launching attacks on Kyiv's energy grid. President Zelenskyy said: “All of this happened after the president of the United States made his statement about an energy ceasefire.” Donald Trump posted on Sunday morning: "Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!” Zelenskyy told Axios News the deal was "news to me". “It is important that Russia support it as well,” he posted on X. “We are awaiting details from the American side. For our part, Ukraine always FULLY supports steps toward de-escalation, the protection of lives, and the decisions needed to end the war and guarantee lasting peace.” Andy Burnham announced the UK “strongly supports” Trump’s call for an energy ceasefire, saying it was “the best route” to reintroduce energy and fuel back into world markets. In a post on X, the prime minister said: "Russia has intensified its strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure over the weekend. This is an attack on Ukrainian civilians, plunging them into cold and darkness. "The UK strongly supports President Trump's call today for a sustained energy ceasefire to start now. "I discussed this with [Zelenskyy] yesterday: Ukraine is ready if Russia stops its attacks. This is the best route to get energy and fuel back into world markets. Read more: Zelenskyy says Ukraine supports ceasefire announced by Trump, but 'awaiting details' from US Read more: Streeting backs 'courageous' Zelenskyy after Trump said Ukraine needs a new leader

Russia has intensified its strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure over the weekend. This is an attack on Ukrainian civilians, plunging them into cold and darkness. The UK strongly supports President Trump's call today for a sustained energy ceasefire to start now. I discussed… — Andy Burnham (@andyburnham) October 11, 2026

Zelenskyy accused Russia of striking a power plant in Kyiv after the "energy ceasefire" was announced by Trump. In a post on X, the Ukrainian president said he has briefed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that "brutal Russian strikes that continue unabated". He said that "the Russians struck a power plant in Kyiv with a 'shahed' drone, and many districts experienced power outages". "Later, there were strikes on energy facilities in the Kharkiv region. And all of this happened AFTER the President of the United States made his statement about an energy ceasefire," he added

Today, there was a statement from the President of the United States that an energy ceasefire has been secured. This is good news for everyone – and it is important that it become reality.



Unfortunately, Ukrainian skies have been infested with Russian “shaheds” all day today.… pic.twitter.com/zKsoDhWH5H — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 11, 2026

On Sunday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine supports the ceasefire announced by Donald Trump, adding, “It is important that Russia support it as well.” In a post on X, the Ukrainian president wrote: I just spoke with @MarkJCarney, @alexstubb, and @SecGenNATO Mark Rutte. “We discussed the energy ceasefire announced by President Trump. “Ukraine supports the ceasefire, and it is important that Russia support it as well. We are awaiting details from the American side. “For our part, Ukraine always FULLY supports steps toward de-escalation, the protection of lives, and the decisions needed to end the war and guarantee lasting peace. Thank you!”

I just spoke with @MarkJCarney, @alexstubb, and @SecGenNATO Mark Rutte. We discussed the energy ceasefire announced by President Trump. Ukraine supports the ceasefire, and it is important that Russia support it as well. We are awaiting details from the American side. For our… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 11, 2026

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to what he described as an "energy ceasefire". Trump previously claimed the energy ceasefire was taking effect immediately, but did not elaborate further. He wrote on social media: "Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. "Do not break it! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Russia and Ukraine reach 'energy ceasefire', Trump announces. Picture: MANDEL NGAN/Getty

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview that he was not aware of an "energy ceasefire" between Ukraine and Russia. But he added that if Moscow agreed to such a ceasefire, Kyiv would accept it. "The ceasefire announcement was news for me. But if Russians agree to an energy ceasefire, Ukraine will agree. "If President Trump negotiated it with Putin — please tell us when the ceasefire begins — we are ready, and we will accept it," Zelenskyy said.

Donald Trump on Truth Social. Picture: Truth Social

The announcement comes after Trump criticised Zelenskyy for continuing to attack Russian oil refineries a day after the US temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian fuel that were designed to deprive Moscow of revenues to fund its war in Ukraine. Trump has been under pressure to bring down fuel prices ahead of November’s midterm elections that will decide control of Congress. On Friday, Trump announced that Moscow would immediately supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel, followed by an additional 500,000 tonnes in November and one million tonnes “immediately thereafter”. Zelenskyy said it is easy for Ukraine to be blamed for higher fuel prices "when everybody in the world understands (that) because of the war in (the) Middle East, the prices are rising." Earlier on Sunday, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was ready to halt attacks on Russian oil refineries if Moscow ceases its own strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was ready to halt attacks on Russian oil refineries if Moscow ceases its own strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Picture: Future Publishing/Getty