It emerged today that Ukraine could agree to stop fighting and cede territory already held by Russia. Picture: Getty Images

By Asher McShane

Swathes of Russian-held Ukrainian territory could be handed over to Moscow as part of a peace deal potentially negotiated by Donald Trump, according to reports.

Ahead of talks with President Putin in Alaska on Friday, Donald Trump has said Ukraine must accept the redrawing of its borders to achieve peace. Speaking about conditions for a ceasefire, Trump said: “There will be some land-swapping going on. I know that through Russia and through conversations with everybody. We’re going to change the lines, the battle lines. "Russia has occupied a big portion of Ukraine. They’ve occupied some very prime territory. We’re going to try and get some of that territory back for Ukraine. They have taken largely — in real estate we call it oceanfront property. That’s always the most valuable property.”

Rescuers from the Emergency Services of Ukraine extinguish a blaze in the aftermath of a Russian drone strike on a warehouse storing food products on August 9, 2025 in Sloviansk, Ukraine. Picture: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

A serviceman stands among the rubble at the central bus station targeted by the Russian air strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on August 10. Picture: Getty

It emerged today that Ukraine could agree to stop fighting and cede territory already held by Russia. Russia could end up being handed de facto control of the territory it occupies in Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Crimea. Volodymyr Zelensky told European leaders that they must reject any settlement proposed by Donald Trump in which Ukraine gives up further territory - but that Russia could be allowed to retain some of the land it has taken. US President Donald Trump has said he will try to get back some of the Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine in peace talks with Vladimir Putin on Friday. Mr Trump claimed at a press conference that he would know within minutes whether he would be able to make progress on ending the war with Putin.

Donald Trump has said Ukraine must accept the redrawing of its borders to achieve peace. Picture: Eric Lee/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

He thinks that the talks "will be good, but it might be bad", and is viewing the Friday talks as a "feel-out meeting". "Russia's occupied a big portion of Ukraine," said Trump. "They occupied prime territory. We're going to try to get some of that territory back for Ukraine," he told a news conference." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not been invited to join the talks but says no decisions on "Ukraine's future and the security of our people" can be made without the inclusion of the nation. Read more: Zelenskyy 'not afraid' to meet Putin – as Trump braces for face-to-face talks with Russian leader in days Read more: Trump confirms Zelenskyy will not attend key peace summit with Putin in Alaska

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits soldiers on the front in the Sumy region. Picture: Alamy

In an address shared on social media, the president said that Putin views the meeting as a chance to declare a personal victory but nothing will change. The Russian military is not acting as if they are preparing to stand down, he said. "So far, there is no indication whatsoever that the Russians have received signals to prepare for a post-war situation. "On the contrary, they are redeploying their troops and forces in ways that suggest preparations for new offensive operations. If someone is preparing for peace, this is not what he does." Sir Keir Starmer and Canada’s Mark Carney both welcomed Donald Trump’s efforts to "bring peace" in Ukraine, during a phone call on Monday.

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 65th Mechanized Brigade press service, recruits practice military skills on a training ground on a sunflower field in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine. Picture: Andriy Andriyenko/Ukraine's 65th Mechanized Brigade via AP

The two leaders agreed peace "must be built with Ukraine – not imposed upon it", according to No 10. A Downing Street spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney this afternoon. "They discussed their unwavering support for Ukraine and ongoing work to stop the killing, and end Russia’s war of aggression. Both leaders underscored that Ukraine’s future must be one of freedom, sovereignty and self-determination. "They welcomed continued international efforts, led by President Trump, to bring peace and agreed that this must be built with Ukraine – not imposed upon it. "Both leaders agreed they would continue to work closely with President Trump and President Zelensky over the coming days. They agreed to stay in touch.” Trump told the press conference on Monday that he aims to get the leaders of the two countries together in a room and "it'll get solved", whether Trump is there or not.

Russian president Vladimir Putin will meet with Donald Trump in Alaska on Friday to discuss the war in Ukraine. Picture: YACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images