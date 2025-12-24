Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that demilitarised zones in eastern Ukraine could be introduced as part of the latest peace proposal with Russia.

Read more: Libyan military chief among eight killed in plane crash over Turkey

It also proposes Ukraine holding elections and being allowed to retain its bid to join Nato.

An updated 20-point plan to end the war with Russia was agreed by Ukrainian and US officials and sent back to Moscow on Monday, which includes freezing combat along current lines.

“In the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, the line of troop deployment as of the date of this agreement is de facto recognised as the line of contact,” The Ukrainian president said.

“A working group will convene to determine the redeployment of forces necessary to end the conflict, as well as to define the parameters of potential future special economic zones.”

While the official draft document has not yet been published, Zelensky discussed its contents point-by-point in a briefing with journalists.

The proposals will also contain additional bilateral agreements between the United States and Ukraine on security agreements and reconstruction.

One of the points suggests that the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would be jointly operated by Ukraine, Russia, and the US.

“The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will be operated jointly by three countries — Ukraine, the United States, and Russia … For Ukraine, this sounds very inappropriate and not entirely realistic,” Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine will not be forced to renounce joining the Nato military alliance, after previous US-backed plans required a legal commitment from Kyiv not to sign up.

“It is the choice of Nato members whether to have Ukraine or not. Our choice has been made. We moved away from the proposed changes to the constitution of Ukraine that would have prohibited Ukraine from joining Nato,” Zelenskyy said.