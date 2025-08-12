Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russian leader Vladimir Putin wants Ukraine to withdraw from its eastern Donetsk region as part of a ceasefire deal. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Vladimir Putin wants Ukraine to withdraw from its eastern Donetsk region as part of a ceasefire deal.

This would mean giving up the remaining 30 per cent of the Donetsk region and would leave almost the entirety of the Donbas in Russian hands, as reported by the Associated Press. Speaking at a news briefing in Kyiv, the Ukrainian President said Russia’s position was conveyed to him by US officials before the summit on Friday between US President Donald Trump and Putin. He reiterated that Ukraine would not withdraw from territories it controls because it was unconstitutional and would only serve as a springboard for a future Russian invasion. Read more: Ukraine vows to hold on to its land as UK to host summit of US and European officials ahead of Trump-Putin talks Read more: Ukraine’s tech pioneers lead robotic revolution on the frontlines, out-innovating Russia in the battle for survival

Soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine scans for Russian FPV attack drones on a road partially shielded by anti-drone netting on August 11, 2025 in Kostyantynivka, Ukraine. Picture: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

Russia has made several advances on the battlefield as it reportedly seized more than six miles of territory in the Pokrovsk and Dobropol region. More than 110,000 Russian personnel are advancing in the Pokrov region alone, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They are 'acting boldly' by using small infantry groups and sabotage to break through the Ukrainian defence. Several small groups attempted to take control of Zolotoy Kolodyaz and "saboteurs secretly penetrated" the towns and villages of Vesele, Vilne, Rubizhne, Kucheriv Yar by using the local environment to its advantage. The Ukrainians have said that some of these groups have been "destroyed" and the others will be soon. "The situation is difficult and dynamic, but the Defense Forces are taking all necessary measures to detect and destroy enemy groups," wrote the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

A rescuer removes the rubble at the central bus station, which came under the Russian air strike in Zaporizhzhia. Picture: Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"In particular, by the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, additional forces and means have been allocated to strengthen the stability of the defense. Measures have been planned to block enemy groups in a certain area. "Reserve units have already detected the enemy and are having their first successes: the occupiers are being destroyed and taken prisoner." Residents of Drobopillya and Bilozerske in Ukraine's Donetsk region are being evacuated by NGOs in response to the advances made by Russia. It has been suggested that Putin is attempting to take as much land as possible ahead of bilateral talks with the United States on Friday where it is expected that the Russian leader will discuss the possibility of a ceasefire with Trump.

Donald Trump has said he will try to get back "prime" Ukrainian territory ahead of peace talks with Vladimir Putin. Picture: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu via Getty Images

The American leader claimed at a press conference on Monday that he would know within minutes whether he would be able to make progress on ending the war with Putin. He thinks that the talks "will be good, but it might be bad", and is viewing the Friday talks as a "feel-out meeting". "Russia's occupied a big portion of Ukraine," said Trump.

Russian president Vladimir Putin will meet with Donald Trump in Alaska on Friday to discuss the war in Ukraine. Picture: YACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images