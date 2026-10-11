Zelenskyy will organise elections if Russia agrees to 60-day ceasefire
Donald Trump criticised Zelenskyy for attacking Russia's refineries and said, "It's time for Ukraine to get a new president".
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he will organise elections in Ukraine if Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees to a 60-day ceasefire.
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His comments come after US President Donald Trump criticised his leadership and said there should be a new leader in Ukraine.
The clash between the two leaders follows Trump's decision to buy more than one million tonnes of diesel from Russia.
Zelenskyy called the decision "weak", to which Trump responded with suggestions that Ukraine should have a new leader.
Now, speaking to US media, Zelenskyy has vowed to organise a leadership election in his country if Putin agrees to a 60-day ceasefire.
Read more: 'It’s time for Ukraine to get a new president', says Trump as Zelenskyy diesel row intensifies
Read more: Streeting backs 'courageous' Zelenskyy after Trump said Ukraine needs a new leader
.@POTUS: We told Zelensky, 'You can do whatever you want to Russia, but don't hit the refineries because that's a world problem.' And what does he do? He goes and hits the diesel fuel. He better damn well stop. pic.twitter.com/CdRlMcPlKr— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 10, 2026
"Please tell Putin, give us two months, 60 days of total ceasefire, 60 days, and we will organise elections," Zelenskyy told ABC.
Zelenskyy said "it's up to Ukrainians" to choose their leader and noted that Putin would also like to change who is leading Ukraine.
On Saturday, Trump criticised Zelenskyy for continuing to attack Russian oil refineries a day after the US temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian fuel that were designed to deprive Moscow of revenues to fund its war in Ukraine.
Trump has been under pressure to bring down fuel prices ahead of November’s midterm elections that will decide control of Congress.
Zelenskyy said it is easy for Ukraine to be blamed for higher fuel prices "when everybody in the world understands (that) because of the war in (the) Middle East, the prices are rising."
Earlier on Sunday, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was ready to halt attacks on Russian oil refineries if Moscow ceases its own strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.