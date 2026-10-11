Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he will organise elections in Ukraine if Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees to a 60-day ceasefire.

His comments come after US President Donald Trump criticised his leadership and said there should be a new leader in Ukraine.

The clash between the two leaders follows Trump's decision to buy more than one million tonnes of diesel from Russia.

Zelenskyy called the decision "weak", to which Trump responded with suggestions that Ukraine should have a new leader.

Now, speaking to US media, Zelenskyy has vowed to organise a leadership election in his country if Putin agrees to a 60-day ceasefire.

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