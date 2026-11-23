Zelenskyy's warnings of further strikes from Russia come the day after Ukraine sank a Russian naval corvette in a Libyan port using maritime drones.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the summit of the Coalition of the Willing. Picture: dpa picture alliance archive/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed intelligence showed Russia planning new strikes on Ukraine, and urged the United States and other countries to take note as supplies of air defence systems depend on their decisions.

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Russian forces have been subjecting Kyiv and other cities to virtually continuous air attacks since September. An attack on a central district of the capital on Monday injured five, while a strike on a town in the surrounding region killed 11 on Sunday. In his nightly video address on Monday, Zelenskyy said their intelligence has information about Russia preparing new strikes. Zelenskyy has long called for increased supplies of air defence weapons and said on Monday that ensuring a ready supply meant denying Moscow the opportunity of "showing contempt for diplomacy and human life". Read more: Moment Ukraine sinks £150m Russian warship docked in Libyan naval base Read more: US national security chief rows back on Trump calling Putin his 'friend'

We have intelligence indicating that the Russians are preparing new strikes. Please heed missile threat alerts and stay safe. It is important that the United States and other countries on which the supply of anti-ballistic interceptors to protect our cities and infrastructure… pic.twitter.com/AgWGjn8hJP — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 23, 2026

"It is important that such signals are also heeded in the United States and in other countries whose decisions affect the supply of ballistic-missile defence systems to protect our cities and infrastructure," he said. Zelenskyy expressed satisfaction at the support he said he noted at a meeting on Monday of NATO's parliamentary assembly, adding that this showed that Ukraine merited a place in the alliance. "The key point is that there is an understanding that Ukraine fully deserves a place in NATO and that Ukraine is not only capable of joining the Alliance but can genuinely strengthen NATO," he said. "We are already in effect part of NATO – through the way we cooperate and through the values and political principles that unite us." Russia has consistently rejected any notion of Ukraine joining the Alliance and restated its position last week after the resumption of three-way talks with Ukraine and the United States of resolving the four-year conflict.

Zelenskyy's warnings of further strikes from Russia come the day after Ukraine sank a Russian naval corvette in a Libyan port using maritime drones. Libya's eastern-based government said the corvette, the Merkury, had been docked at the Benghazi naval base. Zelenskyy published videos on Monday from Ukraine's SBU security service that he said showed the attack, and another drone off Libya hitting the Russian dry cargo ship MV Angara, which he said Moscow had used to transport weapons. The footage showed fire erupting and smoke billowing from the ships. Ukraine's SBU security service said the drones used on Sunday had been launched from a "mother ship" in the region.