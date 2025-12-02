Mr Zelenskyy said Ireland’s decision to back Ukraine in the early days of the war was a moral one

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Dáil Chamber delivering a special speech in a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament in Leinster House Dublin. Picture: MAXWELLS / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ireland is one of the few European countries that “understands the price of freedom” as he praised the country for its support.

In the first visit to Ireland by a Ukrainian president, Mr Zelenskyy and Irish premier Micheal Martin both drew parallels between Ukraine's struggle for sovereignty and Ireland's centuries-long fight for independence. Mr Zelenskyy said Ireland's decision to back Ukraine in the early days of the war was a moral one, and while some had grown fatigued with hearing about Ukraine's war, he said Ireland's voice had not become "quieter". He said that while Ireland was neutral, it was "certainly not an indifferent country" and thanked "every Irish home" that has sheltered some of the 120,000 Ukrainians who arrived in Ireland since 2022. In a historic address to Irish parliamentarians, where he received a standing ovation in the Dáil chamber, he urged Ireland to take "an active role" in calling for a tribunal for Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) enters the Dáil Chamber to make a special speech in a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament in Leinster House Dublin. Picture: Tony MAXWELL / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

“It is a great honour for me to stand here today in a country that understands the price of freedom, understands better than many, many in Europe, better than many, many in the world, and that shares our belief that every voice counts, every nation matters,” he said. Mr Zelenskyy met with Irish premier Micheal Martin earlier in the day, where Mr Martin pledged that Ireland would support Ukraine “for as long as it takes”. The Taoiseach told Mr Zelenskyy: “Your struggle is our struggle. Your success will be our success. We are with you for as long as it takes.” Mr Zelenskyy and Mr Martin signed a new Ireland-Ukraine partnership plan for the next five years during the visit. It includes an extra 100 million euro in non-lethal military aid for Ukraine, bringing the total funding for non-lethal aid this year to 200 million euro. Mr Zelenskyy was asked about pared back support for Ukrainian refugees in Ireland, where State accommodation is offered for less time than previously, and whether it meant Irish support for Ukraine was not as strong as it once was.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and Taoiseach Micheal Martin speak to the media during a press conference at the Government Buildings in Dublin. Picture: Alamy

He said Ireland chose to support Ukraine from the start because it was the right thing to do. “Ireland has been helping Ukrainians who stayed behind in Ukraine, and has been helping Ukrainians who have moved to Ireland, and we’re grateful for that,” he said, speaking through an interpreter. “The way I was brought up is that I can’t criticise help – whether it’s getting more or less, we should be grateful and not forget about this. “I do believe very much that you’ve been doing this not just to help us simply, but you’ve been doing this because you understand what we were going through, you understand it, I think, historically speaking.” Mr Zelenskyy said his visit to Ireland came at “one of the most challenging and optimistic moments” for Ukraine, as US efforts to agree a ceasefire underpinned by a peace framework continue. “Now, more than ever, there is a chance to end this war,” he said, as he emphasised that his visit to Ireland came amid intensive talks with the US administration on the details of the framework. “Some things still need to be worked out, from what I saw,” he said. He said the aim was not to just get a pause in the fighting, but a “decent, dignified” peace, and to stop the war “in such a manner that in one year, Russia would not come back with a third invasion”.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, to the Government Buildings in Dublin, during his visit to Ireland. Picture: Alamy