The meeting follows a phone call between Trump and Putin ahead of US peace discussions with Ukraine

President Donald Trump greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

President Trump has appeared alongside President Zelenskyy ahead of peace talks in Mar-a-Lago.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The appearance follows Trump's post on Truth Social, where he said a phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin was "good and very productive". The Kremlin have confirmed the call - although no further details have been made available. Mr Zelenskyy is to meet with the US leader at Trump's private club in Palm Beach, Mar-a-Lago, to discuss territorial issues and security guarantees as part of a Ukraine-Russia peace deal. Speaking earlier today, Mr Zelenskyy said the current push for peace constitutes "some of the most active diplomatic days of the year", and that "a lot can be decided before the New Year". Read more: Trump and Zelenskyy to meet in Florida for talks on ending Ukraine war Read more: Russian submarine followed spy ship into British waters to map critical undersea infrastructure

President Donald Trump greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. Picture: Alamy

The Ukrainian leader landed in the southern state after a brief stop in Canada, where he met with prime minister Mark Carney on Saturday. During his time in Canada, Mr Zelenskyy told reporters he would aim to ensure there were “as few unresolved issues as possible” in his upcoming talks with Trump, whilst also respecting Ukraine’s red lines. On Christmas Eve, Mr Zelenskyy said that the US and Ukraine has reached consensus on a number of central issues. He also suggested Ukraine was open to creating a demilitarised zone on the country's Eastern border with Russia.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hold a news conference in Halifax, N.S. on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Mr Zelenskyy has said the most recent draft of the peace plan includes a US commitment to provide guarantees mirroring the Nato alliance’s Article 5 - which means an attack on Ukraine would trigger a collective military response from the US and its allies. However, key details are still to be discussed - including potential territorial concessions.

Kyiv, Ukraine. 27th Dec, 2025. Rescuers remove the rubble from the roof of an apartment block in the Shevchenkivskyi district damaged by a Russian strike, Kyiv, Ukraine, December 27, 2025. Picture: Alamy