One of the Trump 2028 caps. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Donald Trump appeared to show off baseball caps reading ‘Four More Years’ and ‘Trump 2028’ to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, suggesting he (or his family) is not yet done with the White House.

The US president welcomed his Ukrainian opposite number on Monday for talks which might pave the way for a trilateral meeting with Russia, aimed at stopping the ongoing conflict. Mr Zelenskyy’s visit was hailed as a success by Sir Keir Starmer and, if nothing else, was at least more successful than the summit in February which ended in an argument. But beyond the handshakes was a strange image of Mr Zelenskyy visiting a White House gift shop, where a stack of signature memorabilia appeared to be available. French president Emmanuel Macron was also pictured as Mr Trump lifted a ‘Four More Years’ cap off the shelf. Among the items included a ‘Trump 2028’ baseball cap, an item which is also available online for $50 (a notable $5 less than the Make America Great Again hat).

Trump shows Presidents Zelensky and Macron his “Four More Years” hat during their White House visit. pic.twitter.com/NND1UhBrdL — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) August 19, 2025

Read also: 'I changed, you haven't': Zelenskyy jibes at US reporter as he swaps military gear for black suit A description reads: “The future looks bright! Rewrite the rules with the Trump 2028 high crown hat. Fully embroidered with a snap closure in the back, this will become your new go-to hat.” Mr Trump is constitutionally barred from running for office for a third term and has previously ruled out standing again. Read also: Trump interrupts peace talks with Zelenskyy and European leaders to call Putin

Donald Trump has been selling the caps all year. Picture: Getty

Why are Trump 2028 hats on sale? It is unclear what lies behind the meaning of the hat’s message. "I'll be an eight-year president, I'll be a two-term president. I always thought that was very important," Mr Trump has said about the issue. "It's something that, to the best of my knowledge, you're not allowed to do. I don't know if that's constitutional that they're not allowing you to do it or anything else.” He added there are “many people” selling the hat. The message could relate to one of Mr Trump’s children running for office - or it could be a joke. On Twitter, responses to the picture included those stipulating that the president was intending to “troll” his opponents by offering a worst-case scenario. “Libs going to be big mad in the morning,” one presumed Donald Trump fan wrote. Another responded: “Donald Trump Jr. 2028/2032, Barron Trump 2036/2040.” Such a Trump dynasty has not been publicly advertised by the president. But it is thought that Eric Trump might have aspirations, even if Ivanka does not. Barron Trump, the president's youngest child, is only 19 and would only be 30 in 2036, below the required age of 35. But constitutions can be changed, perhaps even to allow a president a third term. The White House has been approached for comment.

Donald Trump has relaxed into his Make America Great Again baseball cap brand. Picture: Getty