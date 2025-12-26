The leaders are due to meet at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Sunday

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he will meet President Trump this weekend. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced he will meet with Donald Trump this weekend as efforts ramp up to reach a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

President Zelenskyy told reporters on Boxing Day that he is due to meet his US counterpart in Florida on Sunday which will aim to "finalise as much as we can." The Ukrainian leader wrote on social media that "a lot can be decided before the New Year," and said he planned to discuss with Mr Trump about how Ukraine's allies could guarantee its security in the future. He wrote on X: "We are not losing a single day. We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level – with President Trump – in the near future. A lot can be decided before the New Year."

President Zelenskyy said "a lot can be decided before the New Year.". Picture: Alamy

It comes after the 20-point plan to end the war with Russia was agreed by Ukrainian and US officials and sent back to Moscow on Monday. In response, the Kremlin confirmed it had received the revised plan and was studying the updated proposals put forward. It is believed the meeting on Sunday, planned to be held at Mar-a-Lago, will focus on documents including US security guarantees and a separate economic agreement in relation to the peace deal deal. Ukraine has repeatedly raised the question of territory which has proved to be the most difficult to resolve, along with the future of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The White House has proposed Ukraine and Russia split the energy generated by the plant, the largest in Europe, as Russian troops currently control it.

President Trump will host the meeting in Florida. Picture: Alamy